Kiltegan too hot for Avondale in SFL Division 1A opener

Kiltegan 0-13

Avondale 1-5

Kiltegan turned in a quality shift against Avondale in their opening SFL Division 1A fixture of the 2023 season to win handsomely on their home turf last Sunday morning.

While Oisin McGraynor’s second-half goal took the bad look off the scoreboard for the visitors, there was no hiding the fact that the Rathdrum men played second fiddle to a hungry Kiltegan side who look like they have the potential to have a very good season.

Victor Doyle’s charges led by 0-9 to 0-1 at the break and were full value for that advantage with very impressive showings from Cathal Fitzgerald, John Farrell, Liam Keogh, Ciaran Harmon, Stephen Farrell, Brandon Ryan and a young but very much at home Jack O’Toole among others.

Avondale’s single score in that opening half came from the boot of Oisin McGraynor after a trundling 50-yard run with 22 on the clock. Either side of that they managed three wides and were found wanting in the face of a determined Kiltegan defence that had Mikey Foley sitting deep to thwart any potential threats.

At the other end, Avondale had withdrawn corner-forward Michael O’Dea to mind their house, but this had little to no effect, with Kiltegan able to pop over scores from all angles as they launched raids through the midfield area.

Cathal Fitzgerald would finish the day with seven pointed frees, four of those arriving in the first half, including the opening two scores of the game, the first after four minutes.

A sweet score from Liam Keogh following a peach of a pass from corner-back Colm Keogh opened up a 0-3 to 0-0 gap after 11 before referee Noel Kinsella flashed a black card at Kiltegan’s Mark Pierce after an incident with Saoirse Kearon.

But the numerical advantage did little for the ’Dales who seemed unable to create any real momentum in that opening half and were also unable to make use of their significant height advantage in most areas of the field.

The busy Aaron Byrne chipped in with a tasty point for the home side after good work by Colm Keogh and Brandon Ryan while Avondale registered two wides in between that score and Cathal Fitzgerald’s third from another placed ball.

Oisin McGraynor got the visitors off the mark with 22 gone but Kiltegan owned the last eight minutes and added points from Brandon Ryan, Fitzgerald (free), Ciaran Harmon and a superb effort from Jack O’Toole to leave it 0-9 to 0-1 at the break.

Avondale did start the second half with much more intent and had a fine point from a free off the boot of Sean McGraynor but also registered a shot dropped short to Emmet Murphy in the Kiltegan goal and two wides.

But there was more about the Rathdrum side now, and another McGraynor free made it 0-9 to 0-3 with six gone in the second half.

Noel Kinsella caused disgust among the Avondale players and management when he moved a Kiltegan free forward for lip, with Fitzgerald splitting the posts, and he added another after a short Avondale kick-out put the defence under pressure.

Avondale came hunting for badly needed scores but Colm O’Connor was brave to block Oisin McGraynor before patient build up from the visitors saew them win a free which sean McGraynor converted to make it 0-11 to 0-4.

A shot dropped short and a wide did little to help Avondale’s cause but when Sean McGraynor found Oisin with a missile of a pass, the full-forward blasted home an uplifting goal with 20 gone in the second half and the gap now down to four points. You wondered why they hadn’t been firing in bombs for the entire game given how easy it seemed to cause havoc.

But Avondale would never get closer than that, their cause not helped by the black card shown to Michael O’Dea after 24 minutes of the second half.

A Fitzgerald free was answered by a Sean McGraynor effort and a sweet score from substitute Derek Daly made it 0-13 to 1-5 and that’s how it would stay.

Kiltegan will look to harvest two more points from a tricky away trip to Newtown next time out while Avondale will hope for significant improvement in the scoring department when Kilcoole come calling to Rathdrum.

Kiltegan: Emmet Murphy; Colm Keogh, John Farrell, Colm O’Connor; Aaron Byrne (0-1), Liam Keogh (0-1), Luke Byrne; Ciaran Harmon (0-1), Stephen Farrell; Cathal Fitzgerald (0-7, 7f), Brandon Ryan (0-1), Jack O’Toole (0-1); Michael Foley, Mark Pierce, Steven Coogan. Subs: Derek Daly (0-1) for M Pierce, Mark Pierce for L Byrne.

Avondale: Danny Morley; Jack Bailey Johnson, Eoin Baker, Shane Beevor; Ryan Kenny, Saoirse Kearon, Cian Ward; Anto Byrne, Cormac McGraynor; Sean McGraynor (0-4, 4f), Shane Browne, Seamus McGraynor; Michael O’Dea, Oisin McGraynor (1-1), Chris Sillery. Subs: Caleb Fox for S McGraynor (H/T), Ross Ward for C Sillery (H/T), Kieran Penn for S Browne (49).

Referee: Noel Kinsella (Kilbride)