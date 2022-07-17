Kiltegan put St Patrick’s to the sword with deadly display in Aughrim

Kiltegan 4-21

St Patrick’s 2-10

Kiltegan laid down a significant marker in the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship with a very impressive 4-21 to 2-10 victory over St Patrick’s in a blisteringly hot Aughrim on Saturday afternoon.

In what was something of an untidy game at times, aside from the threat of Andy O’Brien who finished the game with 2-8 (six frees, one 65 and one goal from a penalty), St Patrick’s were found to be relatively limited and finished the game with 13 men after Ricky Quinn and Daniel Sheehan were both send to the line by referee John Keenan in the second half.

An early collision between John Connors and Bill O’Brien certainly wouldn’t have helped either man for the remainder of the game and while Pat’s had hard workers all across the field, they just didn’t have the scoring threat required.

Contrast that with Kiltegan who offered oodles of danger in attack, with the superb Podge O’Toole firing over five outstanding points in the first half while Seanie Furlong would raise two green flags in the opening 30, one a fortunate effort that was spilled to the back of the St Pat’s net by goalkeeper Gerry Connors.

All over the field Kiltegan had hard workers, with a youthful half-back line of Brandon Ryan, Padraig Byrne and Ciaran Harmon ferociously busy throughout this game while Liam Keogh and Mark Murphy at midfield, Aaron Byrne and Eoghan Byrne and the tough nut that is Kieran Conway impressing throughout.

Luke Byrne was steady in goals while Bryan Kearney, Michael Mangan and Colm Keogh toiled hard against a formidable threat level, limiting St Pat’s to 1-3 from play over 60-odd minutes, with a moment of genius from Andy O’Brien allowing him the chance to fire home his second goal of the day.

It was O’Brien’s goals that stopped Kiltegan being completely out of sight at the break, the penalty making it 0-5 to 1-1 after 12 and the second dragging Pat’s back into it after Kiltegan had surged out to a 1-14 to 1-3 lead with 25 on the clock.

But it was Kiltegan’s second goal, that long Furlong ball that ended with Connors fumbling that put the west men firmly in the driving seat at 2-16 to 2-4 when John Keenan sounded his half-time whistle.

Named at 11, Andy O’Brien took up position on the edge of the square with Michael Mangan standing alongside. George ‘Bee’ O’Brien was positioned at centre-half forward with Padraig Byrne for company.

Kieran Conway took a belt on the way to scoring the opener after 30 seconds, but Andy O’Brien replied from a free in front of a fairly decent crowd in the County Grounds in the opening game of a double header.

Podge O’Toole swept over a stunner from the stand side towards the dressing rooms and he would go on to have a fantastic opening half.

Another Andy free was followed by points from Aaron Byrne, O’Toole and Aaron Byrne again after the Kiltegan captain robbed a breaking ball with 10 on the clock.

Andy’s sweetly struck penalty followed after 11 but Kiltegan put the boot down with points from Aaron Byrne, the excellent Brandon Ryan (free), another Podge O’Toole bomb, Liam Keogh, O’Toole at his leisure, O’Toole again and a free from Seanie Germaine.

Seanie Furlong got on the end of a fine move involving Brandon Ryan and Aaron Byrne to fire a rocket to the corner of Gerry Connors’ net to make it 1-14 to 1-3 with St Patrick’s looking in bother all over the pitch.

A fine Eoghan Byrne point followed for David Galway’s men but a sweet Gerry Connors puck-out to an unmarked John Connors saw the midfielder lob in a dangerous ball to O’Brien inside. To the normal mortal it looked as if the effort would come to nothing as O’Brien was on the wrong side of Michael Mangan in terms of where the ball was landing but somehow – nobody was quite sure at the time – the Pat’s magician gained possession among a phalanx of Kiltegan bodies and finished home past Luke Byrne.

A whole lot of hard work by Kiltegan had been more or less undone in that moment. The problem for St Pat’s was that they couldn’t push on and add a few scores to really unsettle the west men even though Andy would add a free moments later as the first half wore on.

The Dunbur men would cough up possession close to half-time, with Eoghan Byrne pilfering John O’Brien Jnr. The ball was sent to Furlong who fired in what looked to be a poor effort but Gerry Connors, his vision perhaps impacted by the sun, failed to gather the low shot and it spilled into his net for what was a devastating score. Aaron Byrne added a point before the break to send Kilegan in leading by 2-16 to 2-4. Pat’s were going to need goals, and lots of them.

They started well. A point from substitute ‘Bonner’ O’Brien and a converted 65 from Andy but they were rocked back when Ciaran Harmon finished superbly after Luke Byrne had picked out Podge O’Toole with the puck-out and the towering athlete had found Harmon.

Realistically there was no way back for St Pat’s at this stage. The fitness of Kiltegan, the heat and the gulf on the scoreboard meant that they would need majors and they weren’t coming due to the work of Bryan Kearney, Michael Mangan, Colm Keogh, Padraig Byrne, Brandon Ryan and Ciaran Harmon.

There were some moments of magic from both sides. Andy O’Brien’s point at the end of the third quarter was absolutely class while Ciaran Harmon survived a high tackle to rifle over just before.

Both sides made changes. Sean Murphy, Cathal Fitzgerald, Eoin Byrne and Steven Coogan would come in for Kiltegan while John ‘Red’ O’Brien and Mickey Griffin would enter the fray for Kiltegan.

Savage work from Kieran Conway to regather a ball he had lost led to Kiltegan’s fourth goal, finished wonderfully by Seanie Germaine and the day became even tougher for Pat’s when Ricky Quinn was sent off after 49 with the score reading 4-19 to 2-9.

Daniel Sheehan would follow Quinn to the sideline not long after and Kiltegan eased out to set up an absolute belter against Glenealy in Aughrim on Friday evening next.

Pat’s will have one more chance to progress when take on the Reds, but all eyes will be on Friday evening’s battle to see what should be a fascinating encounter between the two teams who would appear to be the main challengers for a flying Bray Emmets.

Kiltegan: Luke Byrne; Bryan Kearney, Michael Mangan, Colm Keogh; Brandon Ryan (0-3, 1f), Padraig Byrne, Ciaran Harmon (1-0); Liam Keogh (0-1), Mark Murphy; Podge O’Toole (0-5), Aaron Byrne (0-5), 1f, Eoghan Byrne (0-2); Kieran Conway (0-1), Seanie Furlong (2-0), Seanie Germaine (1-4, 3f). Subs: Sean Murphy for M Murphy (40), Cathal Fitzgerald for C Harmon (46), Eoin Byrne for S Germaine (50), Steven Coogan for S Furlong (50), Seamus Coogan for B Ryan (57).

St Patrick’s: Gerry Connors; Tom O’Brien, Michael Connors, Dale Quinn; Chris Kavanagh, Ricky Quinn, Christy Moorehouse; Daniel Sheehan, John Connors; Paddy Moorehouse, Andy O’Brien (2-8, 6f, 1 65, 1 pen), Jim O’Brien (0-1); Bill O’Brien, George O’Brien, John O’Brien Jnr. Subs: Bonner O’Brien (0-1) for J O’Brien Jnr (H/T), John ‘Red’ O’Brien for Jimzer O’Brien (44), Mickey Griffin for B O’Brien (47).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)

