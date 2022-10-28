Wicklow

Kiltegan in control against Aughrim in U16 ‘A’ Shield final

Aisling O’Toole bags 1-5 against Granite City side

The Kiltegan under-16 camogie team who beat Aughrim in the 'A' Shield final in Ballinakill. Expand
Wicklow County Camogie vice-chairman Colman Reynolds presents Kiltegan under-16 camogie captain Katie Hanbidge with the 'A' Shield after her side beat Aughrim in Ballinakill. Expand
Kiltegan's Eimear O'Toole and Orlaith Whelan celebrate at the final whistle. Expand
Kiltegan's Sophie Kavanagh and Tainisha Daly Danne celebrate at the final whistle. Expand
Kiltegan's Tainisha Daly Danne cuts out an Aughrim attack. Expand

wicklowpeople

Liam O'Loughlin

Kiltegan 2-12

Aughrim 0-4

Kiltegan overcame Aughrim by a comfortable winning margin in the final of the under-16 ‘A’ camogie shield played at a windy Ballinakill on Wednesday night last, October 26.
Ground conditions were soft around some of the perimeter, but the pitch was surprisingly good the more infield play moved from the sidelines.
Kiltegan had the backing of a stiffish breeze which blew downfield into the end next to the main building, but Aughrim started well, and Emma Keenan opened the scoring with a point from play after three minutes.
Aisling O’Toole took a pass from Eimear O’Toole a minute later and she brought the sides level.
Play in the middle third was being well contested by both sets of defenders.
There was quite a bit of good blocking and hooking from both sides in the early stages.
Aisling O’Toole put Kiltegan ahead after five minutes and Eimear extended that lead with a point from a free after eight minutes.
Kiltegan began to get on top in the middle third and the understanding between the O’Toole sisters, Sophie Kavanagh and Ella Boland slowly allowed Kiltegan to open up a gap on the scoreboard.
Aughrim suffered a bad blow after 11 minutes when an innocent looking ball from Ella Boland into Iona McKenna in goal slipped through her grasp and opened a five-point lead.
The Aughrim defence were battling strongly and Ciara O’Byrne, Leah O’Hare, Sarah Downes and Bea Clancy were working hard.
However, Aughrim seldom got forward to attack. Sophie Kavanagh, Eimear O’Toole and Aisling O’Toole added three points for Kiltegan before the long-striking Ciara Connolly pulled back a point for Aughrim with a sweetly struck free.
However, the western ladies finished the half with a flourish. Aisling O’Toole and Ella Boland added a goal and a point to lead at half-time by 2-7 to 0-2.
Aughrim would turn over to play with the strong breeze, but they had a big hill to climb. They attacked from the restart, but Kiltegan held firm.
Willow Jordan pointed in the third minute, but Eimear O’Toole and Aisling O’Toole responded with two points.
Ciara Connolly had a go for goal from a close-in free but the Kiltegan defence blocked the effort and cleared. Ciara did point a free after 12 minutes to leave the score at 2-9 to 0-4.
Willow Jordan looked dangerous for Aughrim up front, but she was well marshalled by a tight-marking defence. Aughrim had moved Emma Keenan back to defence earlier, but the move robbed Peter to pay Paul.
While their scoring rate dropped in the second half, Kiltegan continued to control the game and a further point from Aisling O’Toole and a brace from Eimear O’Toole brought their final tally to 2-12.
Aughrim battled well with Ciara O’Byrne, Chloe Sheehy, Emma Keenan (prior to her departure through injury), Willow Jordan and substitute Ava Stapleton to the fore.
However, they failed to add to their score and Kiltegan ran out winners by 2-12 to 0-4.
The Shield was presented to the captain of the winning team Katie Hanbidge by Colman Reynolds on behalf of the Wicklow Camogie Board.
Kiltegan: Sophie Donoghue; Jenna Doyle, Ella Ryan, Katie Hanbidge; Robin Hanbidge, Tainisha Daly Danne, Tunde Majlath; Eimear O’Toole (0-5), Sophie Kavanagh (0-1); Lucy Keane, Aisling O’Toole (1-5), Ella Boland (1-1); Emily Ryan, Ciara Carmody, Orlaith Whelan. Subs: Lily Hayes, Holly Marie Byrne, Caoimhe Jackson, Aine Goggin.
Aughrim: Iona McKenna; Sarah Downes, Ciara O’Byrne, Aimee Clancy; Bea Clancy, Leah O’Hare, Hannah Alexander; Ciara Connolly (0-2f), Chloe Sheehy; Sophie McCarthy, Emma Keenan (0-1), Poppy Jordan; Aatiyah O’Neill, Willow Jordan (0-1), Jessi Gannon. Sub: Ava Stapleton.
Referee: Max Molloy (Anncurra)
 

