Kiltegan beat brave Éire Óg to secure place in county Junior camogie final

The Éire Óg Greystones team who lost out to Kiltegan in the Junior championship semi-final in Pearse's Park on Sunday.

The Kiltegan team who defeated Éire Óg Greystones and now face Arklow Rocks in the county final.

Kiltegan 4-2

Éire Óg Greystones 1-4

Kiltegan’s second team have set up a mouth-watering county final clash with Arklow Rocks thanks to their 4-2 to 1-4 victory over a gallant and improving Éire Óg Greystones side in Pearse’s Park last Sunday.

Three late goals from Kiltegan full-forward Leah Furlong killed off the Éire Óg challenge which had looked more than capable of clinching victory given that they were leading with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Furlong looked very sharp throughout this game when ball was delivered in, and she had her first point on the board from the very first attack.

Éire Óg were working hard and creating chances but they had just a wide and a shot dropped short to their credit until the nifty Clodagh Kinasewitz split the posts with 15 gone to level things at 0-1 to 0-1.

The Greystones side have some very capable hurlers in the likes of Helen O’Driscoll, Ciar Patrick, Siobhan Darcy, Grainne Magannety, Jean Andrews and Angela O’Leary while they also possess some warriors in the form of Sarah Hayes, Charlotte Norton, Michelle Lemay and Florence Fogarty while Grace Carey brought a real energy to proceedings when she arrived in.

A great strike from Angela O’Leary gave the Greystones side the lead after 20 minutes on a beautiful day in Arklow but Kiltegan looked threatening all over the field and a Furlong free squared things up after 26 minutes.

Kiltegan were very well served by Carnel Spillane, Tania Wynne, Alison Holmes and Olive Bermingham while Selina Byrne, Andrew Byrne, Amber House and Olivia Harmon will cause trouble for any defence.

It stayed 0-2 to 0-2 at the break and Grace Carey’s early point in the second half was followed by a Ciara Patrick goal from distance that was made possible by a beautiful flick from Angela O’Leary.

Questions were now being asked of Kiltegan. And they were answered.

When Éire Óg should have been building a bigger lead, Kiltegan defended resolutely with Alison Holmes and Ailbhe Maguire doing really well along with Tania Wynne.

Kiltegan were attacking too but finding Éire Óg steadfast in their approach to shutting down attacks.

That changed after 13 minutes when a missed clearance was finished home by Miriam O’Keeffe, but a follow up attack yielded another wide while Éire Óg’s Angela O’Leary fired over the point of the game with 14 gone to leave it 1-4 to 1-2 to the Greystones women.

With 23 on the clock a long Furlong free ended up in the back of the net and when Furlong added two more goals late on the Éire Óg challenge was quashed and Kiltegan were through to the county final.

Kiltegan: Carmel Spillane; Tania Wynne, Alison Holmes, Olive Bermingham; Ailbhe Maguire, Catherine Donovan, Tanisha Daly Danne; Selina Byrne, Andrea Byrne; Miriam O’Keeffe (1-0), Amber House, Suzanne Toomey; Olivia Harmon, Leah Furlong (3-2, 1-1f), Stephanie Jackson. Subs: Wendy Fairbrother, Roisin Timmins, Katie Hanbidge, Orlaith O’Toole, Noeleen Fleming.

Éire Óg Greystones: Ellie O’Neill; Sarah Hayes, Helen O’Driscoll, Charlotte Norton; Ciara Patrick (1-0), Siobhan Darcy, Camilla Robinson; Isobel O’Sullivan, Grainne Magannety; Michelle Lemay, Jean Andrews, Florence Fogarty; Angela O’Leary (0-2), Helen O’Regan, Clodagh Kinasewitz (0-1). Subs: Joellen Hanley, Bronagh Daly, Kate Burns, Fiona Ryan, Kate Fennessy, Bryana Coughlan, Christina Earls, Grace Carey (0-1), Abi Hammond.

Referee: Sinead O’Leary (Carnew)