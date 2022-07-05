Kilmacanogue hold on to set up tasty Cullen Cup decider with An Tóchar

Kilmacanogue will take on An Tóchar in Aughrim in the Liam Cullen Cup final on Tuesday, July 12, at 7.30pm.

Kilmacanogue 0-11

Laragh 0-9

With An Tóchar already declared the outright winners of Division 2 of the County Football League, Kilmacanogue hosted Laragh in the semi-final of the Liam Cullen Cup competition played off between the top four teams in the league.

The game was played at Fitzsimons Park on Friday night last, July 1. On an evening of wet conditions elsewhere, the Sugar Loaf venue escaped well, and the game was played in calm conditions with little rain.

Kilmac made the early running in the opening half and led 0-3 to 0-1 by the 10th minute. Sam O’Callaghan scored two (one from a mark) and Michael Whelan the other. John Nolan had converted a free in the seventh minute for the Laragh score, but the visitors were at sixes and sevens in these early stages.

However, Laragh settled and with points from Mark Cullen and David Miley, the scores were all square at 0-3 apiece on the quarter-hour mark.

The momentum of the game turned very much in favour of Laragh, and they dominated the second quarter. Dave and Mark Miley were in control in the middle, Andrew Brancato and Andrew Kenny found time to get forward to support further up field.

John Nolan, Eric Olohan and Mark Cullen were causing all sorts of problems for the Kilmac defence.

However, despite an abundance of possession, the scores were slow to come. Dave Miley should have had a goal when put through one on one with goalie Niall King, but his placed effort went just outside the upright.

Miley atoned with a point on 20 minutes and John Nolan pointed a free five minutes later to leave Laragh ahead by 0-5 to 0-3.

Very little ball had gone forward for Kilmac in almost 20 minutes, but Niall Meldon notched a point just before the break to leave Laragh just one point ahead at 0-5 to0-4. They would not have been flattered with another three or four scores, but they failed to put them on the board. Few would have predicted the recovery made by Kilmac in the second half.

Sam O’Callaghan brought the sides level with a point straight from the throw in at the restart. O’Callaghan had moved outfield and was now getting on the ball now with more regularity. He put his side into the lead with another point and when Simon Doyle pointed, the Sugarloaf men were two ahead. John Murphy pulled back a point for Laragh.

Just as Laragh had done in the first half, Kilmac continued to enjoy the bulk of possession, but they were more successful in the scoring stakes.

Points from Niall Weldon, Sam O’Callaghan and two from Michael Whelan had the home side ahead by 0-11 to 0-6 on the 20-minute mark.

A great save by James Nolan from Michael Whelan when he finger tipped what looked a certain goal onto the post and clear, kept Laragh’s hopes alive but only just.

However, in cricket parlance, Kilmac seemed to declare and played down the clock for the remainder of the game, 13 minutes in all. It looked a very dangerous strategy so far out from full-time.

A great John Nolan point from play was only the second Laragh score of the half. With four minutes left Nolan pointed a free to leave just a goal in it.

Eric Olohan pointed another free to reduce the gap to two points. In between, Olohan had a free taken off the crossbar and another John Nolan effort shaved the tip of an upright.

Kilmac hung on for their 0-11 to 0-9 victory, but it was not as comfortable at the end as looked likely with ten minutes to go. Final score was 0-11 to 0-9.

Kilmacanogue: Niall King: Sean Clarke, Stephan Cahill, Gavin Burke; Luke O’Callaghan, Eoin Tuohy, Michael Masterson; Andrew Molloy, Simon Doyle (0-1); Michael Whelan (0-3), Josh O’Callaghan, Ben O’Callaghan; Luke Kelly, Sam O’Callaghan (0-5, 1m), Niall Meldon (0-2). Subs: Cian Rafferty, Stephan Flynn.

Laragh: James Nolan; Craig McCoy, Andrew Brancato, Luke Kearney; Alex Olohan, Andrew Kenny, Stephan Cowman; Dave Miley (0-2), Mark Miley; John Murphy (0-1), John Nolan (0-4, 3f), Davy McDonald; Peter Merrigan, Eric Olohan (0-1, f), Mark Cullen (0-1).

Referee: Noel Kinsella (Kilbride)