Kilmacanogue and Hollywood get off to winning starts

Kilmacanogue 1-11

Carnew Emmets 2-7

Kilmacanogue held on for a narrow victory over Carnew Emmets at the foot of the Sugarloaf on Sunday morning in their opening game of the Division 1A football league.

Trailing by nine points at the break and fortunate to be so given that Carnew had missed a goalscoring opportunity before the break, the Kilmac men came roaring back into the game from the restart with four unanswered points setting them on their way.

There was some drama at the end when a Carnew effort from Ben Gilligan right at the death was waved wide much to the anger of the visiting players and management, but the decision stood and the home side will head into their next game, against Hollywood away under lights at 8pm on Friday, March 24, while Carnew Emmets will welcome An Tóchar on the Sunday morning at 11.30am.

There were plenty of positives for both teams to take from this game. Kilmacanogue unveiled four fine young footballers up from Minor ranks while Carnew Emmets were able to welcome their new player to competitive action with Kilkenny native Damien Alyward lining out at midfield.

Carnew Emmets: Cormac Doyle; Michael Rock, Conor Wafer, Cormac Redmond; Jack Doyle, John Walshe, Willie Collins; Damien Aylward, John Doyle; Owen Young, Justin House, Richard Greene; Ben Gilligan, James McGing, Eoin Kavanagh. Subs: Adrian Myers, Paudie McGing, Zach Jordan, Adam Jordan, John Young.

Kilmacanogue: Ryan Lavery; Donal Tuohy, Cian Rafferty, Eoin Tuohy; Michael Masterson, Gavan Burke, Luke O’Callaghan; Ben O’Callaghan, Rob Conan; Mikey Doyle, John Fox, Mick Whelan; Conor Gallagher, Niall Meldon, Steven Flynn.. Subs: Conor Power, Garrett Kelly, Peter O’Toole, Sam Condren.



Kilcoole 0-6

Hollywood 2-4

Hollywood enjoyed a happy journey home from Kilcoole in their opening game of the Division 1A league campaign on Tuesday, March 7, having toppled the home side by 2-4 to 0-6.

The visitors led at the break by 1-2 to 0-3, with 1-1 coming from the boot of Matthew Kelly and Luka Harney chipping in with a fine point, but the Goosebankers were well within reach.

A quick 1-1 after the restart, the goal from Ryan Mulvey and the point from a flying Matthew Kelly, helped Hollywood open up a healthy gap over the home side who tried to close ti with all their might but just fell short.

Hollywood: Colin Tutty; Shane Kelly, Keith Traynor, Harry Houlihan; Paul Kelly, Mikey Healy, Robert Kelly; Rob Houlihan, Luka Harney; Andrew Corrigan, PJ O’Keeffe, Charlie Chamney; Ryan Mulvey, Stephen Kearney, Matthew Kelly. Subs: Liam Callanan, Donncha Halpin, Shane Corrigan, Luke Byrne, Jack Mooney, Keith Peppard, Eoin Burke, Eoin Clarke, Ciarán Tyrrell, Shane Ruane.

Kilcoole: Luke Doyle; Oisin Taggart, Owen O’Brien, Conor Scullion; Shane Keogh, Eoin Hanney, Kevin Condon; Luke Evans, James Scullion; Shane Collins, Eoin Keddy, Luke Reilly; Blake Ryan, Ronan Keddy, Roy Byrne.

Referee: Eddie Leonard (St Patrick’s)