Kilkenny CBS prove too hot for Coláiste Bhríde

The Coláiste Bhríde second year football team who lost out to Kilkenny CBS in the South Leinster 'C' final in Bunclody last Wednesday.

Kilkenny CBS 7-4

Coláiste Bhríde 2-7

A second-half scoring burst from a confident and athletics Kilkenny CBS side put this South Leinster PP Schools second year ‘C’ football final beyond a battling Coláiste Bhríde Carnew side in a cold but dry Bunclody GAA Club on Wednesday afternoon.

Trailing the Kilkenny men by four points at the break (2-2 to 0-4) it was certainly not a given that the second half would unfold as it did given that Coláiste Bhríde had coughed up a number of goal chances of their own in the opening half and looked threatening when in possession.

However, against the slight breeze and a side that appeared to be oozing with confidence, the Carnew students would be hit with five more goals over the course of the second half while they found it very hard to breach a crowded defence at the other end.

Mistakes in possession proved very costly for Denis Finn’s side on a bitterly cold December afternoon but there were plenty of fine young footballers on this team and they will look forward to having a serious go at the Wicklow championship when it comes around.

The first goal chance missed by Coláiste Bhríde came from the boot of Rian Rooney who could only watch as Kilkenny CBS goalkeeper Darragh O’Neill saved superbly.

Carnew’s Nicky Ryan grabbed a fine opening score for Coláiste Bhríde in reply to Kilkenny CBS’s first score from the boot of Patrick Sinnott.

Named at full-forward, the very useful Rian Rooney operated at midfield, making numerous marks over the course of the hour. However, this allowed Kilkenny CBS full-back Bill Moriarty to operate as a sweeper of sorts which seemed to force Coláiste Bhríde into a running game rather than deploying long balls into the Kilkenny defence. It was from this running game that errors occurred, spoiling many of their forays forward.

Kilkenny CBS’s first goal arrived after seven and came from the vocal and confident full-forward Josh Dowling who blasted home past Tinahely’s Tiernan Byrne.

Coláiste Bhríde were competing well for the next while but could only register a point from a free from Clonmore’s Fiach Byrne and one from play by Tom Brennan after great work from Nicky Ryan and Rian Rooney in the build up.

That cut the lead to a single point but when the lively Niall Dwan rifled home after 21 the gap was out to four.

Coláiste Bhríde would continue to attack with energy and intent but would fire wide twice (one goal chance) and cough up possession before Rian Rooney would register a point following a super save from O’Neill in the Kilkenny CBS from a rocket of a shot from the Carnew attacker.

Tiernan Byrne would come to the rescue for Coláiste Bhríde as well, but Kilkenny CBS would grab the last score of the game, a point from Niall Dwan.

The Coláiste Bhríde spirit was damaged badly when Kilkenny CBS got in for a rapid 2-1 in the opening six minutes of the second half.

Points from Tom Brennan and Fiach Byrne (free) gave the Coláiste Bhríde supporters something to cheer about but the fatal blows arrived in devastating fashion when Kilkenny CBS rampaged out to a 7-3 to 0-6 lead courtesy of three well-taken goals.

Rian Rooney blasted home at the other end, and he would add a second moments later but they would be mere hiccups as Kilkenny CBS marched to this South Leinster second year ‘C’ crown in some style.

Coláiste Bhríde: Tiernan Byrne (Tinahely); Cian McDonald Breslin (Tinahely), Cian Delaney (Annacurra), James Gregan (Carnew Emmets); Nicky Cosgrave (0-1) (Carnew Emmets), Myron Davidson (Tinahely), Daniel Duffy (Annacurra); Tom Brennan (0-2) (Carnew Emmets), Kai Timmons (Shillelagh-Coolboy); Fiach Byrne (0-2, 2f) (Clonmore), Ryan Doran (Craanford), Nicky Ryan (0-1) (Carnew Emmets); Daniel Byrne (Annacurra), Rian Rooney (2-1) (Carnew Emmets), Ross Weld (Annacurra). Subs: Danny Fahy Nolan (Shillelagh-Coolboy), Bobby Cosgrave (Carnew Emmets), Odhran Breslin (Kildavin-Clonegal), Fionn Macken (Craanford), Donncha Togher (Shillelagh-Coolboy), Páiric Tomkins (Kilrush-Askamore), Rory Dee (Kilrush-Askamore), Tomás Lancaster (Kilrush-Askamore), Finnán Kinsella (Carnew Emmets), Ryan Doran (Carnew Emmets), Jack Wall (Tinahely), Ryan Jordan (Annacurra), Johnnie Sheppard (Kildavin-Clonegal), Dominic O’Loughlin (Aughrim), Oisin Fanning (Aughrim), Dylan Austin (Carnew Emmets), Michael Farrell, Kyle Moules, Tommy Kehoe, Tom Sinnott, Jack Kennedy, Shane Travers, Cameron Delaney, Jim O’Brien, Pádraic Lambert, James Dragusin, Matthew Byrne, Connor Faulkner, Alex Collins, Thomas Sharry, Evan Cullen Kennedy, Lucas Casal Carro.

Kilkenny CBS: Darragh O’Neill; Dan Nolan, Bill Moriarty, Conor McDonald; Sam McKenna, Darragh Kenny, Eoghan Lynch; Oisin Henderson (2-0), Luke McDonald; Ollie O’Donovan (1-0), Ben Henderson, Patrick Sinnott (0-1); Niall Dwan (1-1), Josh Dowling (2-1), Adam Maher. Subs: Aaron Butler (1-1).

Referee: Pat Moran (Carlow)