Kildare up next after Wicklow topple Carlow in Leinster Senior football championship opener

Wicklow 2-12

Carlow 0-10

THERE were times on Sunday when the sheer volume of games played appeared to be showing on the Wicklow legs.

Just last Saturday, they were coming up just short against Sligo in the Division 4 football league final in Croke Park.

Fortunately, at no point on Sunday did it seem as if those moments of sluggishness would be to their detriment. Even when Carlow were leading early doors, Wicklow seemed to be playing at their own pace, gradually easing into a game that, once they had the lead, they never looked like losing.

There was more than enough with which to be pleased here. Malachy Stone showed some of what he can contribute at the other end of the pitch having been so formidable defensively so far this year, while Paul McLoughlin, meanwhile, was superb – particularly in the second half.

Dean Healy was a handful as always and, at the top of the pitch, Kevin Quinn and Eoin D’Arcy were once again impressive, with the Blessington boy firing some sublime efforts over the black spot.

It was also fantastic to see Gearoid Murphy contribute a bright substitute cameo in what was his first inter-county appearance in nearly three years after a hellacious couple of years with injuries for the talented Annacurra youngster.

Given their programme of fixtures, it was always expected that legs would get a touch heavier as the game wore on, which meant that the half-time scoreline was going to prove crucial, and so it did.

It was Carlow who started brighter, with Seanie Bambrick getting on a lot of ball and Colm Hulton purring at corner-forward. Darragh Foley – making his 150th appearance for Carlow on the day – helped himself to a couple of scores as the Barrowsiders opened an early 0-5 to 0-2 lead, while a Kevin Quinn shot at goal from a quick Eoin D’Arcy free was saved.

Wicklow were a touch standoffish in the opening quarter but, as the half wore on, the aggression got better, while they were getting more and more runners off the shoulder, with Paddy O’Keane and Malachy Stone particularly useful in this regard.

Mark Kenny and Kevin Quinn brought the sides back to within a point at 0-5 to 0-4 before Wicklow were reduced to 14 following a black card to Cillian McDonald. And yet, they found themselves level through a Quinn free and, while Colm Hulton reestablished Carlow’s advantage, it was Wicklow who went into the break in front with the game’s opening goal.

Possession was worked out to Dean Healy on the left-hand side. With his trademark power, he made in-roads off the touchline before the St. Pat’s man slipped a delightful handpass into Malachy Stone.

The Barndarrig defender found himself in on goal and made no mistake, prodding in with his left boot to give the home side a 1-5 to 0-6 lead going into a second half in which a stiff breeze was in their favour.

If the first half was cagey, the second half was largely meandering. Kevin Quinn got the scoring underway with a smashing effort just inside the 45 but, after that, scores were at a premium. It would be another 15 minutes before another one arrived, while both teams ran up 12 wides between them over the course of the entire half.

The result itself, however, was never in doubt. Wicklow were dictating the pace of the game while Carlow did not possess the quality needed to eat into the deficit. Mark Kenny, Eoin D’Arcy (free), and Padraig O’Toole all put the ball over before Carlow’s next score arrived from Jamie Clarke.

Eoin D’Arcy added another before Gearoid Murphy got his name on the sheet with a fine point. Those two then combined for the game’s second goal on 69 minutes.

Paul McLoughlin won the ball back, instigating a counter that saw Darcy fed on the right-hand side. Carlow goalkeeper Ciaran Cunningham was caught way upfield and frantically tried to retreat back to his own goal.

The Tinahely forward, egged on by the over 2,000 people at Echelon Park, lifted a pass over the top of last man Seanie Bambrick for Gearoid Murphy. He did not quite have the pace to pull away from the Old Leighlin wing-back but did have the wherewithal to return the ball to D’Arcy.

With Cunningham nowhere in sight and the crowd rising to a crescendo, Eoin had the simplest of tasks of burying the ball into the back of the empty net. The visitors managed to rattle off the next three scores to add some gloss to proceedings, but it was Wicklow who had the final say, with Mark Jackson angling a free over the bar.

In a welcome piece of respite, Wicklow have next weekend off, with their next game being against Kildare in the Leinster SFC quarter-finals.

Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-2f); Eoin Murtagh, Paul McLoughlin, Malachy Stone (1-0); Karl Furlong, Patrick O’Keane, Zach Cullen; Dean Healy, Padraig O’Toole (0-1); Cillian McDonald, JP Hurley, Arran Murphy; Mark Kenny (0-2), Kevin Quinn (0-4, 1f), Eoin Darcy (1-2, 1f). Subs: Craig Maguire for JP Hurley (blood, 39), Gearoid Murphy (0-1) for A Murphy (45), Tom Moran for K Furlong (58), Fintan O’Shea for Z Cullen (62), Cian O’Sullivan for K Quinn (67), Jacques McCall for C McDonald (69)

Carlow: Ciaran Cunningham, Shane Buggy, Mikey Bambrick, Liam Roberts; Seanie Bambrick, Jordan Morrissey (0-1), Jamie Clarke (0-1); Mark Furey, Conor Doyle; Josh Moore, Ciaran Horan, Shane Clarke, Ross Dunphy (0-1), Darragh Foley (0-4, 3f), Colm Hulton (0-3). Subs: Niall Hickey for M Furey (37), Jonah Dunne for L Roberts (53), Eric Molloy for R Dunphy (56), Dara Curran for S Bambrick (70+1)

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)