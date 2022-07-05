Kilcoole save league status after superb victory over Carnew Emmets

Kilcoole's Lee Dutton is chased by Carnew's Conor Wafer during the SFL Division 1A game in Kilcoole.

Kilcoole 5-16

Carnew Emmets 2-4

Kilcoole preserved their Division 1A status as they sauntered to a fully deserved victory over a depleted Carnew side last Saturday evening.

Carnew had nothing to play for and it showed as they were thoroughly outplayed throughout the field.

Kilcoole got the ball rolling in the sixth minute when Charlie Frawley and Ronan Keddy combined to put midfielder Cormac Byrne in on goal and he made no mistake with a low effort past Carnew keeper Andrew Brennan.

The Kilcoole defence were hunting Carnew in packs and giving them no time to settle with Shane Collins especially influential in the early stages.

Lee Dutton, Eoin Keddy (3), Cormac Byrne and Charlie Frawley all pointed before the Goosebankers’ second goal from substitute Brendan Wallace basically ended the game as a contest in the 29th minute.

It came about after Brannan superbly parried away Chris Carroll’s effort but Wallace, loitering with intent, rattled it home. Wallace, in his languid style, closed the first-half scoring with a lovely point on the turn to leave the hosts ahead 2-8 to 0-0.

Any hopes of a Carnew comeback were well and truly dusted 30 seconds into the second half. Dutton and midfielder James Scullion put Wallace in again, he slid it under the advancing Brannan. However, it hit the inside of the post but Scullion following in, side footed it home.

After 32 minutes Carnew finally raised a white flag with an Owen Young free, but the Goosebankers responded with three of their own, the best of which was an outside-of-the-right-boot effort from Charlie Frawley.

In fairness, Carnew kept battling as they always do, and an Eoin Kavanagh goal followed by a Jack Doyle thunderbolt after he ran 40 yards through the heart of the Kilcoole defence took some of the sorry look off the scoreboard. However, Kilcoole just knuckled down again and tacked on points at their leisure.

On 50 minutes their fourth goal arrived. Dara Keddy showed great work ethic when intercepting a Carnew attack, he attacked at speed before combining with Wallace and Frawley who set Dutton in on goal and his rocket left Brannen with no chance.

Cormac Byrne got his second goal of the contest in the last minute when he gathered a pinpoint 40-yard pass from Dutton before cutting in off the left wing and hammering it home.

Carnew were short bodies but two big defeats in the last couple of weeks against championship rivals Eire Og and Kilcoole leaves them with a lot to do.

Kilcoole fully deserved their comprehensive victory which sent Coolkenno through the trap door to Division 2.

They had excellent performers all over the pitch with Shane Collins, Cormac Byrne, Dara Keddy, Ronan Keddy and Charlie Frawley all shining throughout.

However special mention to Brendan Wallace who came on in the 29th minute, scored 1-2 and assisted much more.

This result should see them head into the championship with great confidence.

Kilcoole: Kevin Condren; Luke Reilly, Eoin O’Brien, Keith Reynolds; Shane Collins, Danny Boland, Dara Keddy; James Scullion (1-0), Cormac Byrne (2-2); Eoin Keddy (0-4), Roy Byrne, Chris Carroll; Lee Dutton (1-2), Ronan Keddy (0-2), Charlie Frawley (0-4). Subs: Brendan Wallace (1-2), Luke Frawley, Fionn Mansfield, Oisin Taggert, Eoin Hanney, Conor Scullion.

Carnew Emmets: Andrew Brennan; John Young, Conor Wafer, Michael Rock; Jack Doyle (1-0), Thomas Collins, William Collins; John Doyle, Justin House; Owen Young (0-1, f), Conal McCrea, James McGing; Seamus Osborne (0-2), Eoin Kavanagh (1-1), Cormac Redmond. Subs: Nick Skelton, Brendan McCrea.

Referee: Nick Nolan (An Tóchar)