Kilcoole impress with big win over Carnew Emmets

Kilcoole 3-12

Carnew Emmets 2-5

Kilcoole worked the oracle with a well-honed running game that put paid to a very strong Carnew Emmets side in the D’Arcy Sand Intermediate football championship quarter-final last Sunday afternoon.

Rathnew was the venue for the IFC double header with Kilcoole and Carnew throwing in first at 1pm in a game where the result seemed difficult to call going in despite the outcome of the last league encounter between the two that seen the Goosebank men cruise to victory.

Carnew were no pushovers here, with the exciting inside line of Eoin Kavanagh Jack Doyle and John Doyle pulsating in the early stages, even hitting a goal inside three minutes, the move all stemming from Justin House who claimed an early kick-out, took a return pass from John Doyle before unleashing Conall McCrea who made no mistake when finishing his rebounded effort after an initial stop from Kevin Condon into the Kilcoole goal.

Lee Dutton would respond with his first, a high arcing strike off the left boot affording Kilcoole a chance to settle before John Doyle cancelled out Dutton’s effort with a free of his own.

The south Wicklow men were certainly in the ascendancy in the early stages but couldn’t make it count on the scoreboard as Dutton clipped over two well taken frees before Luke Evans skipped into space and celebrated before he tapped into an empty net having rounded Cormac Doyle in the goal.

Just like that in a three-minute period Carnew had had their lead wiped out, only able to resound with a Cormac Doyle free before half-time as Kilcoole dominated with points from Shane Collins and two from Dutton.

With Kilcoole only four points to the good now against a strong breeze for the second half the game seemed destined for a Carnew comeback which, unfortunately for the neutral, never really came as Kilcoole rocked home with 2-3 unanswered.

Ronan Keddy, Lee Dutton and Luke Evans all began the scoring in the second half with pointed efforts in a period where Padraig Doran looked to drag Carnew back into the game with a speculative goal effort which whizzed by the top left corner.

It was instead Kilcoole who would be green flag raisers as substitute Charlie Frawley reacted quickest to a ball which bounced off the post and finished to an empty net, a somewhat fortuitous goal.

There was no doubt about Lee Dutton’s slotted finish as Shane Collins, who was tireless on the right wing, dished off to Dutton who had the simple task of finishing home.

Carnew, still not having mustered a reply, saw John Doyle kick three close-in frees as Kilcoole fouled and refused to offer up any chances of a Carnew comeback.

Dara Keddy, Shane Collins and Lee Dutton would all cancel out Doyle’s work either side of a Carnew goal which came from a long free from Cormac Doyle which Adrian Myers flicked home.

The Final score left no doubt as Kilcoole push on to prepare for a semi-final against neighbours Éire Óg Greystones.

Kilcoole: Kevin Condon; Luke Reilly, Owen O’Brien, Keith Reynolds, Luke Evans (1-1, 1f), Daniel Boland, Shane Keogh, Cormac Byrne, James Scullion, Shane Collins (0-2), Lee Dutton (1-7, 3f), Chris Carroll, Eoin Keddy, Ronan Keddy (0-1), Brendan Wallace. Subs: Charlie Frawley (1-0) for S Keogh, Dara Keddy (0-1) for C Carroll, Roy Byrne for J Scullion, Eoin Hanney for K Reynolds.

Carnew Emmets: Cormac Doyle (0-1): William Collins, Conor Wafer, Michael Rock, Adrian Myers (1-0), Padraig Doran, James McGing, John Doyle, Jack Doyle, Owen Young, Justin House, Tommy Collins, Eoin Kavanagh, Conall McCrea (1-0), John Doyle (0-4, 4f). Subs: Richard Greene for J McGing, Daniel Redmond for T Collins, Ben Gilligan for E Kavanagh.

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Baltinglass)

