Kevin O’Brien steps down as Wicklow U20 football manager

Kevin O’Brien has stepped down as Wicklow under-20 football manager this evening Friday after a two-year term.

It is being suggested that the former Baltinglass and Wicklow star will be succeeded by Alan Costello who has been tipped to take the reins for the 2022 season and hopefully build on the great work done by O’Brien over the last number of years through the ranks of the Garden County Academy, the Minor footballers and then the under-20s.

“The past two years working with the Wicklow U20 players has been thoroughly enjoyable, even with the difficulties presented by the Covid-19 situation,’ said O’Brien in a statement released through Wicklow GAA.

“The effort and dedication they showed was unbelievable and bodes well for them as they progress in their GAA careers. A massive thanks to each and every one of these players. I wish to thank all members of the management teams that I have worked with, they gave their time in the best interests of Wicklow GAA and the players. The parents of the players also deserve huge thanks for the support they have given. I also want to thank Wicklow GAA Management Committee for their support and assistance,” he added

Wicklow GAA expressed their gratitude to Kevin for his hard work and commitment.

“Kevin O’Brien has decided to step down as Wicklow U20 Football Manager,” they wrote. “Kevin’s impact on this group of players has been clear for everyone to see, this new breed of Wicklow player has shown that they can compete at a high level, just like Kevin during his career.

“Kevin has nurtured a lot of these players through Minor and into U20 and I know they all appreciate the time and effort that he has given for them.

“Wicklow GAA Management Committee wishes to express their sincere thanks to Kevin and his Management team for their hard work and commitment,” they added.