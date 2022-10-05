Kelly: ‘There won’t be much in it, no matter what happens’

OUR OPENING exchanges are related to football, but not of a Gaelic variety.

As a long-suffering Manchester United supporter, Tommy Kelly spends the hours in between Sunday morning’s training session and 2pm fretting over that day’s Manchester Derby, dreading the impending devastation of Erling Haaland, the 22-year-old striker who scores goals as naturally as Kelly kicks points in Dunbur.

The St. Pat’s talisman asked, “he has been an animal, hasn’t he?” In a wholly rhetorical way.

“He’s going to get a hat-trick today.”

He did, for those living under the rock to which Man Utd supporters desperately sought access from the moment the pony-tailed poacher rose above Christian Eriksen for his first.

When the final whistle at the Etihad mercilessly blew, Kelly’s attentions turned again, this time to Sunday, when Aughrim will be the stage of Tommy Erling his place in Wicklow’s Haal of fame.

To further a tortured metaphor, Kelly has been similarly clinical in the attacking third. He is the top scorer in this year’s championship with 3-21 (30 points). While not a mathematically insurmountable tally, it is highly likely that he will end the weekend as the championship’s top scorer.

The man himself is not concerned with such a record and is wholly focused on the task at hand; outlasting Baltinglass and winning Miley for the first time since 2019.

“We are going in very relaxed. Baltinglass have been in the last two finals. This is their third one in a row, so I think they will go in as slight favourites. We are just looking forward to it, more than anything,” he said.

“As a forward, you always want to score, and it is obviously nice, but I wouldn’t be able to do that unless the rest of the team was playing well. It is the team, and I am the lucky one who gets to tap it over the bar.

“Most from frees, as well,” he chuckled.

2022 has been a new era for Pat’s both on the pitch and on the sideline. Casey O’Brien, the man who guided them to two in-a-row in 2018 and 2019, stepped away last year after they failed to make the finals in 2020 and 2021.

In his place came Robbie Leahy from Kilmacud Crokes, while there has been an influx of young faces and the exit of experienced faces as the face of the Wicklow Town club changed.

“At the start of the year, we lost a few players, and a few young lads came onto the team. It was more of a rebuilding job, I thought, but as the year went on, we got stronger. We won the league, which gave us a fair bit of confidence.

“Roundwood gave us a real battle in the first match, which I think stood to us, because after that, we got really stuck into each other in training and every championship match got better and better.”

“There were a few lads who stepped away last year and retired and stuff and it just gave way for a few lads to come through. The lads who have come through have been brilliant. They have been getting better with every match.”

Not just his side’s top scorer, Kelly was christened their captain for 2022. He is one of many decorated leaders in the panel, making his job as figurehead easier.

“I wouldn’t be too vocal because we have a lot of good talkers on the team. We have Dean Healy, Padge (McWalter), Stephen Duffy, John Crowe. There are a good few talkers. I haven’t had to do much in that kind of way. Just try to perform on the pitch.

“There are four or five captains, really, I am just the one who will, hopefully, get the cup.”

Frustration from the last two years still lingers. Their win over Rathnew in 2018 was their first senior title for six years. They followed that up by retaining it in 2019 over AGB.

They were unable to make the final in 2020 and 2021 even losing to Baltinglass in the semis last term. Baltinglass, on the flip side, have been to the last two finals, beating Tinahely in 2020 and losing to Blessington in 2021.

“It was very tough times,” said Kelly.

“Even last year, being beaten by a single point in the semi-final. We could have kicked on from there, but we kicked a lot of wides in the semi-final, so it still hurts. We are in the final now and we are looking forward to it. We aren’t looking for revenge or anything like that.

“Baltinglass are a good team, they have good players all over the pitch, so we just have to match them and get better from there. There won’t be much in it, no matter what happens.”