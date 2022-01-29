Kelly names Wicklow side to face Westmeath in Mullingar

Tinahely's Rory Stokes has been named at corner-forward in the Wicklow side to face Westmeath in Mullingar tomorrow.

Colin Kelly has revealed his first Allianz National Football League Division 3 side ahead of the opening day meeting with Westmeath tomorrow in Mullingar and it looks a very useful one at first sight.

Unsurprisingly, regular shot-stopped Mark Jackson wears the number one jersey and in front of him Patrick O’Keane, Nicky Devereux and Eoin Murtagh have been tasked with marshalling the Westmeath full-forward line.

A very interesting half-back line which possesses a mixture of pace and power is populated by AGB’s Andy Maher and Avondale’s Zach Cullen either side of Niall Donnelly of St Pat’s.

Dean Healy and Podge O’Toole continue their midfield partnership while the dynamic half-forward line of Craig Maguire, Mark Kenny and Darragh Fitzgerald will be hungry for work ahead and all around them.

There’s plenty of height in the full-forward line if it starts as listed. Rory Stokes and Paul Cunningham will play either side of Blessington’s Kevin Quinn.

Whether that’s the 15 that starts won’t be discovered until tomorrow but there are plenty of useful footballers on the bench who could contribute if called on from the word go or at any stage during the game. The likes of Eoin D’Arcy, Conor Byrne, Malachy Stone, Cillian McDonald, Arran Murphy and Oisin McGraynor and the rest are all ready and able for the call.

The panel to face Westmeath:

Mark Jackson; Patrick O’Keane, Nicky Devereux, Eoin Murtagh; Andy Maher, Niall Donnelly, Zach Cullen; Dean Healy, Podge O’Toole; Craig Maguire, Mark Kenny, Darrah Fitzgerald; Rory Stokes, Kevin Quinn, Paul Cunningham. Subs: Shane Doyle, Dave Devereux, Malachy Stone, Eoin D’Arcy, Jamie Snell, JP Hurley, Conor Byrne, Oisín Cullen, Cillian McDonald, Oísín McGraynor, Arran Murphy.