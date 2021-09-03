Keenan brothers refereeing Wicklow Senior club hurling semi-finals in Aughrim

All eyes will be on the County Grounds in Aughrim this Sunday when the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals take place at 2pm and 4pm.

There are plenty of talking points and noteworthy aspects of the last-four fixtures including the fact that Kiltegan face Bray Emmets after a few years in the wilderness and the fact that old foes Carnew Emmets and Glenealy are going toe-to-toe in the other semi-final.

But there’s another quirky little sub-plot concerning the double header and that is that two brothers will take charge of the games for the first time in Wicklow GAA history as far as we can establish.

John and Liam Keenan are the officials in charge of the two big fixtures and they will need no introduction with John firmly established on the inter-county scene, refereeing this year’s All-Ireland Senior semi-final between Limerick and Waterford, and Liam Jnr having showed his potential over the last few years, taking charge of last year’s Junior ‘A’ football final between Valleymount and Ashford to name just one key game he has officiated in.

Both are proud members of the Aughrim GAA Club with Liam still playing at Junior level. Both men are sons of Liam Keenan Snr who is well known as a referee in the county and is, indeed, still officiating in 2021 after many decades of loyal service.

John Keenan is taking charge of the Carnew Emmets v. Glenealy game which gets underway at 2pm and is almost impossible to call with both sides showing significant improvement from last year and both under new management this year also with Michael Anthony O’Neill guiding the Reds and Robert Doyle and Daithi Byrne in charge of Carnew Emmets.

Liam Keenan Jnr will be the man in the middle for Bray Emmets v. Kiltegan at 4pm. Paul Carley’s side are 4/1 on ahead of this clash with the team that have lit up this year’s championship with wins over Pat’s and Éire Óg Greystones and pushing Glenealy all the way before qualifying for the semi-finals. Kiltegan are being offered at 7/2 while a draw comes in at 10/1 in places.

The semi-finals of the Intermediate championship take place on Saturday at the County Grounds. Carnew Emmets take on Arklow Rocks in the first semi-final at 2pm while Glenealy will do battle with Bray Emmets in the second semi-final in a game that gets underway at 4.30pm.