Katie Tyrrell secures sweet victory for Donard-The Glen with late point against Carnew

Donard's Emily Tyrrell consoles Carnew's Erin Callaghan after Donard-The Glen snatched victory with the last puck of the game.

Wicklow Camogie Chairman Ivor Lehane presents Donard-Glen captain Carmel Whelan with the Senior 'B' championship trophy after her side beat Carnew in Arklow.

Donard-Glen's Katie Tyrrell puts over a free to win the game for her side.

The Donard-Glen camogie team who won the Senior 'B' championship after beating Carnew in Arklow.

Donard-The Glen 0-11

Carnew Emmets 1-7

A late, late Katie Tyrrell injury-time winner proved to be the difference between Donard-The Glen and Carnew Emmets in the Senior ‘B’ camogie final played in horrendous conditions on Sunday afternoon.

Nicole Curran got the game underway in the rain with a free and a fortuitous goal. Curran, who was causing Donard problems at this point, read the break and flicked a point effort over her shoulder, only for her shot to drop short and nestle in the top right corner.

Donard-The Glen, yet to reply at this stage, would see their situation worsened when Ciara Wafer rampaged through and drove over her first effort.

The rain, now pelting hard, was unrelenting and so were Donard-The Glen who eventually got off the mark next with the hero of the day, Katie Tyrrell, getting her first from a free.

Both sides were battling hard, but conditions were just abhorrent. Every spectator was on the stand side at this point in Arklow and it was certainly a defender’s game.

That being said no one in Carnew could stop Daise Summer Cullen Dunne as she fired over two nice snapshot efforts from close range.

Donard-The Glen and Sive Byrne pointed to open up a one-point gap between the sides. But Carnew were convincing in the first half and a brilliant point from Emma Kinnear confirmed this.

The electric Kinnear showed the Donard defence a clean pair of heels and fired over from distance.

With just two points between the sides, Nicole Curran and Katie Tyrrell traded points to close the half, Tyrrell’s being the smallest sniff of a goal chance.

But by full-time Tyrrell was proved right, as every score proved vital for Donard-The Glen.

Rarely do you go through 60 minutes of rain during any match anywhere. That is what both sides faced into in Pearse’s Park.

In what was a day where fancy tricks and short passing were not on, a few players really stood up.

Ciara Wafer, Nicole Curran and Maire Deegan were all excellent for Carnew while DonardTthe Glen were unbreakable throughout in defence, with special credit going to Daise Summer Cullen Dunne and Katie and Emily Tyrrell in attack.

Donard-The Glen held Carnew to just three second-half scores which despite the conditions, was no mean feat, as at half-time you would surely have felt Carnew were going to be victorious.

But frees proved vital and Katie Tyrrell was unerring through the eye of the storm in the second half.

Kinnear got her second following a Tyrrell free, which was a classy battling score as she burst through the middle.

But Tyrrell would find two further frees before Carnew would respond again.

Nicole Curran was on hand midway through the half to keep Carnew with the slimmest of leads, but scores just dried up in this spell.

Carnew would end their day with a Curran score and a two-point lead, which would last into injury time.

If you were a Carnew supporter, you must have felt home and housed but a Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne effort sparked an unlikely rival.

Katie Tyrrell then won a free on the 45 which in the conditions was a very difficult strike, which she would make light work of. In this time both Carnew and Donard spectators were losing their minds.

Deep, deep into injury time the game went and still without a winner, you could hardly hear yourself think over the crowd, the wind and rain but Poppie Rose Culllen Dunne dealt with all this in her stride, collecting a break and spinning her marker only for referee Con O Ceadaigh to award a free.

This gave Donard-The Glen one last chance. With everyone in perfect view from the stand Katie Tyrrell split the post and crownDonard-The Glen as Senior ‘B’ champions of Wicklow for 2022.

Donard-the Glen: Nora Brennan; Annie Maguire, Lisa Flynn, Shauna Byrne; Sive Byrne, Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne (0-1) Abbie Cleary; Sinead Flood, Sarah O’Keefe; Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne (02), Orlagh Waters Niamh Darker, Katie Tyrrell (0-6), Casey Kelly, Emily Tyrrell (0-1).

Carnew Emmets: Caitlin Hughes: Helen Hughes, Allanna Dagge, Emma Kinsella; Katie Wafer, Ciara Wafer (0-1), Maire Deegan; Mary Collins, Emma Kinnear (0-2); Emma Kelly, Ella Doran, Erin Callaghan; Aoife Callaghan, Nicole Curran (1-4, 1f), Yasmin Dagge. Subs: Ciara Kennedy for Y Dagge (51).

Referee: Con O Ceadaign (Kilcoole)