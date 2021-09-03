Katie Taylor ‘excited’ for Leeds title fight against Jennifer Han

Katie Taylor, left, and Jennifer Han, right, with promoter Eddie Hearn after a press conference ahead of her Undisputed Female Lightweight Championship bout against Jennifer Han in Leeds, England.

KATIE TAYLOR has shrugged off the possibility of retiring from professional boxing any time soon and insisted that she has plenty left in the tank.

Taylor will defend her undisputed world lightweight titles against Jennifer Han on Saturday night, on the undercard of Josh Harrington’s rematch with Mauricio Lara.

The Bray legend’s current pro record stands at an undefeated 18-0, and her bout with Jennifer Han being her fourth defence of her lightweight straps since completing the set against Delfine Persoon in June 2019.

Speaking ahead of the fight, the 35-year-old believes she still had lots of fights left in her, and that she had no intention of stepping away from the ring at any point in the near future.

“I feel great, I know I can’t do this forever, but I still feel very fresh right now and I still have plenty more years in the ring. This training camp has gone great, I feel sharp and strong, I can’t wait to produce one of my best performances on Saturday night,” said Taylor.

Her fight with Han will emanate from the Emerald Headingly Stadium, in Leeds, the home of rugby league side the Leeds Rhinos.

It’s taking place six kilometres from Elland Road, the stadium of Leeds United, and will be of special significance for Taylor, who spoke of how she is a lifetime fan of the club, which has led to the Whites gifting her a special jersey to mark the occasion.

As a result, she said that she was excited to fight in a city, and in front of people, that she holds so dear.

“This is the first fight in a long time where I’ve actually fought in front of a live crowd, the fact that’s here in Leeds, some of my best memories as a kid are visiting this city, going to Leeds United games at Elland Road. This city has a special place in my heart, and I never thought I’d have a chance to fight here. I’m just so excited about it.

“This is a huge fight for both of us, I don’t overlook anybody, I can’t afford to get complacent and when you do it’s when you start to actually lose fights. I have prepared for this fight just like I’ve prepared for any fight. I’m expecting a tough challenge on Saturday, and I’m prepared for that.”

Her opponent, American Jennifer Han (18-3-1), described the fight as life-changing, but warned that it was her time to shine against the best in the business.

“My team and I have travelled a long way, all the way from El Paso, Texas, to be here to show the world what we have,” said Han. “I’ve worked my entire life for this kind of opportunity and I’m excited to be here – it’s my time.

“It’s already been life changing, we’ve worked hard, and I’ve overcome many obstacles to get to this point. I’ve never fought on this kind of a stage, so this is going to be amazing.

“I do have a lot of respect for Katie, I’ve studied her and it’s time to shine on Saturday.”