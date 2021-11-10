JP Nolan: ‘I just love playing in this jersey’

You’re 18 years of age and you’ve just helped your team to winning the D’Arcy Sand Intermediate Football crown and in doing so propelled a proud club back to Senor ranks and you’ve also just been presented with the man of the match award because of your superb performance and sublime skills – most of us will have to wake up from that lovely dream at some stage but for An Tóchar’s JP Nolan it was a beautiful reality last Sunday afternoon in the County Grounds in Aughrim.

The naturally gifted attacker seems to glide over the heavy ground, has lovely hands and shows superbly for ball and then can leave a defender for dead and has an assassin’s eye for goals and points.

His dead ball striking from the ground might have let him down on Sunday but it’s November, so we won’t be taking much notice of that to be fair.

JP plays with a maturity that belies his young age and also conducts himself afterwards not as a teenager but as a sports person with a very bright future.

“I can’t put it into words. I’m a bit emotional,” he said when asked what this championship win and his own performance meant to him. “I need time to think about it, but the feeling when that whistle goes... they made a game out of it. My nerves couldn’t handle it. You have to give credit to Hollywood; they never gave up. And we’d be the same, if we were in that position, we wouldn’t want to give up either. But they nearly gave me a heart attack near the end,” he added.

He bagged 1-3 from play against a stubborn Hollywood defence but he feels that he managed that because of the work he has put in and because of his deep love of the An Tóchar club.

“I’ve put in the work. I’ve played with this club since I was six, playing with your mates.

‘This is the best feeling I’ve had in years, best feeling ever, winning a trophy like this with my mates. You can see how much it means to them. The place is packed. I love playing in this jersey. You just can’t beat it.

“When we weren’t allowed on the pitch we were up in the woods, we did time trials, and we’re the most competitive team, everyone wanted to beat each other. It pays off. That was a tough time for everyone. We didn’t know what was going to happen. To pull the whole way through...”

Coming up through the juvenile ranks JP says that while he didn’t win much in terms of titles, he and his friends were playing football at the ‘A’ level and that was more important than winning titles at lower grades.

“We didn’t win (many underage titles) but we competed at the ‘A’ level which is better than winning the ‘B’ in my opinion because you can see how the lads develop. The same teams who are out here next (Blessington and Baltinglass) are playing at the ‘A’ level so it’s good,” he said.