Joy for Pres Bray but Temple Carrig lose to Fintan’s

Alex O'Dowd of Presentation College Bray in action against Adain Tamming of CBS Naas during the Bank of Ireland Fr Godfrey Cup semi-final.

Corey O'Brien of Temple Carrig is tackled by Fionn MacDonald of St Fintans High School during the Bank of Ireland Fr Godfrey Cup semi-final.

The tantalising prospect of an all-Wicklow final in the Fr. Godfrey Cup was ended when St Fintan’s High School got the better of Temple Carrig in their semi-final by 35 points to 19 leaving Pres Bray to fly the Garden County flag in the decider after they toppled Naas CBS by 17-13.

Ronan Hogan was the hero of the day for the Bray students as his late try sealed a sweet victory over a very useful Naas CBS side in Energia Park last week.

Pres were first on the scoreboard when Alex O’Dowd touched down in the corner after a stylish passage of play by the Co. Wicklow school, and their second from Eoin Croysdil and converted by Tiernan Guilfoyle left the score 12-3 to the Bray lads at the break.

Naas CBS really took the game to Pres in the second half, edging in front after a converted try and penalty but that man Hogan was there to score a try after an impressive maul to put daylight between the sides and seal a place in the final.

Naas CBS had Blessington GAA player Charlie Reid on the bench.

In the other semi-final, despite three tries from Matt Smullen, Temple Carrig had to give way to a fine St Fintan’s High School side who marched on to face Pres Bray in the final thanks to the 35-19 victory over the gallant Greystones side.

Smullen’s first try and Charles Lambert’s conversion levelled the game in the 20th minute and his second and Lambert’s subsequent extras left the Co. Wicklow side ahead by 14-7 at the break.

However, St Fintan’s were all square by the 34th minute and they pushed on from here, with Smullen’s third try a mere consolation.

Pres Bray: Simon O’Brien; Joseph Byrne, Liam Mooney (Capt), Matthew McGovern, Shane McDonald; Tiarnan Guilfoyle, Luca Nolan; Marcus Murphy, Eoin Croysdil, Harry Graham, Tiernan Lynch, Ronan Hogan, Alex O’Dowd, Max Tully Walsh, Rory Wrafter. Replacements – Artem Kelly, Daniel Corrigan, Conor Haines, Robert Brennan, Tiernan Ryan, Daniel Hannon, Ethan O’Neill, Phelim Doyle.

Temple Carrig: Marco Romeral Roe, Ryan Griffiths, Ryan Morgan, Ben Griffiths (Capt), Fionn Moriarty; Corey O’Brien Charles Lambert; Daniel Cunningham, Oskar Riordan, Tom Scully, Oliver Warnock, Lukas O’Gorman, Matt Smullen, Ryan Morgan, Charlie Sammon. Replacements: Lewis Jones, Daniel Garvey, Jake McDonald, Brendan Harrison, Hugo King, Luke McKeever, Luke Rowlett, Oscar Murphy-Dowling.