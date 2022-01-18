Joy for Avondale Community College after basketball cup win

Avondale CC 40

Kishoge CC (Dub) 34

Avondale Community College won the Basketball Ireland East U19 final in the Oblate Centre Inchicore last week.

The Rathdrum students defeated Kishoge Community College Lucan in a very closely contested final with Niall Sheahan emerging as top scorer on the day.

Having toppled Coláiste Chill Mhantáin in the semi-final by 43-30 and King’s Hospital in the quarter-final by 54-30, the mood was one of optimism going into this decider.

Kishoge started the stronger team and led Avondale Community College by 13-7 after the first quarter.

However, Avondale adjusted their defence and stopped the outside shots from the Kishoge players and went in at half-time leading by 24 points to 20.

Avondale continued to lead for the remainder of the game despite Kishoge putting up a fierce battle under the boards.

A great team effort helped the Co. Wicklow school hold on for victory. Niall Sheahan was top scorer while James Henkel and Adam Arslan had fantastic games playing denial defence and controlled the offence.

Luke Doyle, Connor Short and Cathal Baker ensured that Avondale kept possession of the basketball by pulling down offensive and defensive rebounds and all players contributed to the score sheet.

This was an outstanding achievement for Avondale Community College.

Well done, lads!

Avondale Community College: 4. Thomas Murphy, 5. Sam Carroll, 6. Dylan Byrne, 7. Adam Arslan, 8. Cathal Baker, 9. Alan Byrne, 10. Niall Sheahan, 11. Connor Short, 12. Sean Fleming, 13. James Henkel (C), 14. David Baron, 15. Luke Doyle. Donal Byrne, Nathan Delamere, Jack Hick.

Coaches. Cathriona Hannafin/Rossann Kinsella

