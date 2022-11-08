Jonathan Daniels appointed as Wicklow Minor football manager

Blessington's Jonathan Daniels will take the reins of the Wicklow Minor footballers.

Former Blessington Senior football manager Jonathan Daniels will take charge of the Wicklow Minor footballers for the 2023 season.

Daniels, who managed the Wicklow under-21s for two years previously, brings a wealth of managerial experience and talent to the role having guided his beloved Blessington to the Miley Cup in 2021 while also enjoying productive spells with Kilmacanogue and Dunlavin before that.

The Blessington native takes over from Aughrim’s Eugene ‘Suzie’ O’Brien who was in charge of a Wicklow Minor team who went on a stunning run of Leinster victories last year that ended with a semi-final defeat at the hands of Kildare in Newbridge.

Daniels will be joined by Lee Brennan, Vinny O’Flaherty, Chris Brady and Darragh McEvoy.

Managers for the county Minor and under-20 hurlers have yet to be unveiled.