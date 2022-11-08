Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.8°C Dublin

Jonathan Daniels appointed as Wicklow Minor football manager

Blessington native will be joined by selectors Lee Brennan, Vinny O’Flaherty, Chris Brady and Darragh McEvoy

Blessington's Jonathan Daniels will take the reins of the Wicklow Minor footballers. Expand

Close

Blessington's Jonathan Daniels will take the reins of the Wicklow Minor footballers.

Blessington's Jonathan Daniels will take the reins of the Wicklow Minor footballers.

Blessington's Jonathan Daniels will take the reins of the Wicklow Minor footballers.

wicklowpeople

Brendan Lawrence

Former Blessington Senior football manager Jonathan Daniels will take charge of the Wicklow Minor footballers for the 2023 season.

Daniels, who managed the Wicklow under-21s for two years previously, brings a wealth of managerial experience and talent to the role having guided his beloved Blessington to the Miley Cup in 2021 while also enjoying productive spells with Kilmacanogue and Dunlavin before that.

The Blessington native takes over from Aughrim’s Eugene ‘Suzie’ O’Brien who was in charge of a Wicklow Minor team who went on a stunning run of Leinster victories last year that ended with a semi-final defeat at the hands of Kildare in Newbridge.

Daniels will be joined by Lee Brennan, Vinny O’Flaherty, Chris Brady and Darragh McEvoy.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Managers for the county Minor and under-20 hurlers have yet to be unveiled.

Privacy