Jonas Stafford storms home to victory in the All-Ireland Senior boys East Glendalough cross country final

Wicklow's Jonas Stafford on his way to winning the senior boys 6000m during the 123.ie All-Ireland Schools Cross Country Championships at SETU Sports Campus in Carriganore, Waterford.

East Glendalough student Jonas Stafford stormed home to take the Senior boys title in the 123.ie All-Ireland Schools Cross Country Championships in Waterford on Saturday afternoon.

Having finished second in the Leinster finals, Jonas had a point to prove and he made it loud and clear, finishing over 40 seconds clear of Niall Murphy in silver position.

The Ashford AC star was the top performing Co. Wicklow athlete on the day with over 600 athletes from the four provinces descending on the SETU Sports Arena in Carriganore for the high calibre event.

All the Garden County athletes did incredibly well just to qualify for the All-Ireland event. The competition to make it to nationals is fierce and for eight Wicklow juniors to have successfully negotiated each of the qualifier events is a great achievement.

Carriganore is known throughout Ireland as a tough cross-country which includes multiple tough climbs and drags. The day itself presented miserable conditions for athletes and spectators unless one likes rain, cold and wind!

Jessica Barrie (Temple Carrig) and Lara Buck (Colaiste Raithin) 38th were amongst the first group to line up in the testing conditions for the minor girl’s race. Jessica made a top 15 finish placing 14th overall and Lara was the 38th finisher.

Noah Harris (ETSS Wicklow) contested in the inter boys’ race, he ran well against a tough field of runners to finish in 12th position overall.

There were two Wicklow representatives in the Seniors girl’s race. One week after recording a champion record at the Leinster Indoors, Alex Carey (DCW) ventured into the mucky Carriganore course and placed 24th position while Isobel Lynch (St Gerards) finished in 43rd position.

In the final race of the day, Finn Buck (Colaiste Raithin) completed his cross country season by producing a top-30 national finishing position in the senior boys 6000m race.