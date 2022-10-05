John Keenan gets the nod for Senior football final

Aughrim’s John Keenan will have the honour of refereeing this year’s Boom & Platform Hire Senior football championship final between Baltinglass and St Patrick’s in Aughrim on Sunday afternoon.

Keenan, who has just returned from officiating in Australia and who took charge of this year’s Munster Senior hurling final, last refereed a Senior football decider 10 years ago, between, interestingly enough, Baltinglass and St Patrick’s.

The game throws in at 3pm on Sunday and promises to be an entertaining encounter between two serious footballing sides.

Anthony Nolan will take charge of the D’Arcy Sand Intermediate footbal ldecider between Éire Óg Greystones on Saturday in Aughrim at 4.30pm while Ciaran Goff will be the man in charge of Blessington and Laragh when they collide in the earlier game at 2.30pm in the County Grounds.

Elsewhere, Max Molloy will be the man in charge of the Minor ‘A’ hurling final at 3pm in Pearse’s Park on Saturday, Ciaran Manley will be in charge of the Minor ‘B’ meeting of Tomacork and Western Gaels at the same venue at 12.30pm while James Phelan will throw the ball in for the ‘C’ finale between Bray Emmets and ARP/Kilcoole in Newcastle at 1pm.

The best of luck to all.