Jake O’Dwyer delivers sweet winner for Coláiste Bhríde against Coláiste Eamann Rís of Kilkenny

The Coláiste Bhríde hurlers who defeated Kilkenny's Coláiste Eamann Rís in the South Leinster PP Schools Senior 'C' hurling championship in Carnew on Wednesday.

Coláiste Bhríde 2-6

Coláiste Eamann Rís 1-6

The hurlers of Coláiste Bhríde in Carnew recorded a fine and fully deserved victory over Callan’s Coláiste Eamann Rís in the South Leinster PP Schools Senior hurling ‘C’ championship in a cold but dry Carnew Emmets GAA Club last Wednesday.

Facing Kilkenny opposition at any level of hurling promises a tough battle and this fixture was no different, with a fast-paced, hard-hitting tussle unfolding over the 60-odd minutes despite the heavy December ground and bitingly cold temperature.

Kevin Morris’ men got off to a very positive and fortuitous start when they replied to the opening Coláiste Eamann Rís point with a goal from the hurl of the very impressive Dan Redmond after his 65 screamed into the back of Eoin O’Shea’s net.

The Kilkenny men had looked dangerous from the off with Billy Molloy called into action in the Coláiste Bhríde goal from a wicked shot from Coláiste Eamann Rís midfielder Cian O’Rourke. Molloy was needed a little later on as well and the Carnew Emmets man saved well not long after the visitors had registered their second point from their very handy corner-forward Sean Lawton.

The home side were more than capable of matching the Kilkenny men when it came to rucks and 50-50 balls but inaccuracy from play and placed balls was stopping them from opening up a more significant gap on the scoreboard.

That issue was solved temporarily in the 17th and 18th minutes when the flying Billy Redmond and Dan Redmond fired over two from play to make it 1-2 to 0-2.

Paddy Redmond called Coláiste Eamann Ris into action after 20 minutes with a fine shot before a handling error in the visitors’ defence allowed Redmond a relatively handy chance and the Carnew attacker obliged.

But the Coláiste Eamann Rís hurlers were always capable of breaking through tackles and finding men in space and they lobbed over two points, one from play and one from a free, to leave it 1-3 to 0-3 at the break with Coláiste Bhríde coughing up two reasonable chances just before the half-time whistle.

With Coláiste Eamann Rís having opted to play down the hill in the opening half, it was the turn of Colaiste Bhríde to avail of that slight advantage in the second although they would play into the slight breeze. And they started brightly, with Dan Redmond firing a shot to Eoin O’Shea in goals, Billy Redmond grabbing a fine score while Sean Hughes proved commanding at centre-back.

Coláiste Eamann Rís struck back from play but Dan Remond converted a sweet free to leave it 1-5 to 0-4 in favour of the home side.

The visitors came with a mini burst, Gavin Bambrick firing over sweetly but they followed that with two wides and Billy Redmond rifled over a free after a foul on the hard-working Dan Remond to leave it 1-6 to 0-5 after 22 minutes.

Coláiste Bhríde were working like demons all over the field from Ken Cullen, Ruairi O’Brien and Micheál Kinsella soldiering superbly in the full-back line, Killian O’Keeffe and Larry Kinsella shining alongside Hughes, Brendan and Daniel Bolger competing extremely well at midfield and Richar Greene and Brandon Rossiter toiling hard alomng with Dan Redmond in the half-forward line with Rossiter having to cope with Coláiste Eamann Rís’ best player at centre-forward. Billy Redmond, Thomas Tobin and Paddy Redmond were working hard inside.

Sensing this game was slipping away from them, the Kilkenny hurlers rampaged back into the game and added a late 1-1 to level things up at 1-6 apiece and with only moments remaining the game was there for the taking for both sides.

When Colaiste Bhríde needed someone to step up and put this game to bed, they had the perfect man in the form of substitute Jake O’Dwyer who fired home to the back of the Coláiste Eamann Rís net with the match-winning goal to earn Coláiste Bhríde a deserved victory.

They now play the winners of Rathdowney of Laois and Bagenalstown of Carlow in the semi-final of the competition in early January.

Coláiste Bhríde: Billy Molloy; Ken Cullen, Ruairi O’Brien, Mícheál Kinsella; Killian O’Keeffe, Sean Hughes, Larry Kinsella; Brendan Bolger, Daniel Bolger; Richard Greene, Brandon Rossiter, Dan Redmond (1-3, 1-0 65, 2f); Billy Redmond (0-3, 1f), Thomas Tobin, Paddy Redmond. Subs: Darragh Dee (1-0) for R Greene. Jake O’Dwyer (1-0) for T Tobin.