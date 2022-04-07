Irish motorsport has lost a pioneer and a pillar with the passing of Blainroe’s David Sheane

Blainroe, the county of Wicklow and the motorsport community across Ireland and England have lost a major figure with the recent passing of David Sheane.

The Wicklow native was a hugely popular and influential figure in Irish motorsport, so much so that there are plans for a lap of honour and a minute’s silence at Mondello Park this Saturday.

David introduced Formula Vee racing to Ireland and created an entirely new level of racing known as Formula Sheane. His dream was to create a racing class that was affordable to everyone, and not only did he achieve that dream, but he also helped, guided, educated and inspired countless drivers and followers of motorsport.

A visit by David and Ned Dickenson to Castle Combe Racing Circuit in the UK in 1976 is recognised as the moment that changed Irish motorsport history. There they met Brendan Lynch and Tim Flynn who were racing Formula Vee at the time.

Following that meeting, David returned and summoned his friend, Rathnew’s Mick Merrigan, and several others to his shed in Blainroe and he outlined his plans to create and manufacture a similar car as that used in Formula Vee but at a far more economical price.

Using his exceptional engineering skills and the help of Mick Merrigan, Ned Dickenson, John Alvey and David’s brother Ivan, he created a chassis in two weeks.

David gave Mick one of the chassis for nothing, directed him down to a nearby bog where there were old VW Beetles, told him to retrieve one with a tractor and a rope. They took the engine and gearbox out of it and within a short time they had a Formula Vee car.

Not long afterwards 10 such cars were created and from there a championship. Over 40 years on from that moment, an entire culture has grown, generations of young drivers have been afforded the chance to compete and to excel and to realise dreams.

What a legacy to be able to leave behind. What a profound loss to the motorsport community, not to mention to Sheane family.

“You could talk to the cows come home about David Sheane,” said Rathnew’s Mick Merrigan who spoke with us on Thursday. “There’s nearly a book in this about an Irishman who, from a shed on the side of a hill, that didn’t have the most modern conveniences that you might need, produced and gave Irish people and English people that chance to go racing at a very reduced cost,” he added.

Mick spoke at length about David and the full interview will be in Wednesday’s paper. He recalled a man of very gentle nature, calm, who never swore and was renowned for reacting to everything, from the most minor of incidents to the most major of calamities, with a casual “oh gosh”.

Former President of Motorsport Ireland John Naylor, from Carnew, said that countless people would never have had the chance to get involved in motorsport had it not been for the efforts, the engineering genius and the wonderful helpful and giving personality of David Sheane.

“A huge, huge, huge part of Irish motorsport not would never but could never have got involved in motor racing without David Sheane. It’s as simple as that. The economics would have stopped them from getting involved.

“Any evening, or any Saturday of any week, the University of Blainroe was in operation. There were guys coming down, lads who were working in offices or whatever, and David Sheane helped them, mentored them to prepare their own car. He allowed them to do what they couldn’t do. He facilitated that. And he facilitated that not because of what he could make out of it, if he got paid that was a bonus. He just made things happen. He was unbelievable.

“If David Sheane had not gone to the circuit in the UK, Castle Combes, this would not have happened. If Mick Merrigan, John Alvey and Ned Dickenson weren’t in his shed in the 1970s, this would not have happened.

“Was there somebody else who was going to step in? Well, we can always surmise and say that if he didn’t do it, somebody else was going to do it, but there was no opposition. If that other person was there, well then we would have had two David Sheane’s, but we didn’t. We had one David Sheane. This all happened, and a huge, huge amount of people got involved in motorsport because of David Sheane,” he added.

David passed away on Sunday last in St Vincent’s University Hospital surrounded by his loving family of Evelyn and his daughters, Gillian, Alida and Glenda.

His impact and his legacy on motorsport in Ireland and UK would be hard to encapsulate in a few words.

Writing on RIP.ie, Mick Merrigan described him as a “pure gentleman and a great family man who had time to listen and look after everyone. His engineering skills knew no bounds. I spent many happy hours in David's workshop with Ned Dickenson at the beginning of the formation of Formula Vee.

“Little did we know the impact that David's racing cars would have throughout Ireland and the UK in giving so many people the opportunity to race at a very low cost.

“David gave me a golden opportunity to compete in one of his first Formula Vee cars which started my career in motorsport. My dear David, rest in peace now. We will never forget you and you will always be in my prayers," he added.

In a tribute, Motorsport Ireland offered some insight into how David began his wonderful journey.

“David Sheane built his first car, a midget car, in the late 60s before moving on to the construction of Sporting Trial cars. Looking to make a move to circuit racing in the mid-70s, David introduced the Formula Vee series to Ireland in an attempt to provide cost-effective, single seater racing for amateur drivers. Formula Vee is now the longest running race series in Ireland, regularly boasting large grids with many still being in Sheane chassis cars.

“At the turn of millennium, David introduced a new class, Formula Sheane. These cars were designed to cater for Formula Vee drivers who wanted to move up the ladder, while once again keeping costs under control.

“Over 20 years later, Formula Sheane remains a hugely popular class. Sheane Cars built in excess of 350 cars and brought hundreds of drivers to the sport. The Sheane Cars mantra, proudly emblazoned on their race trucks stated they were “the people who put the sport in motorsport”. There can be no doubt that that’s what David Sheane did.

In a beautiful tribute on Facebook, Wicklow’s Kevin Sheane Snr, relation of David’s and father of Kevin and Philip Sheane, both successful drivers in their own right, hoped that David’s journey onwards would be “fast, safe and affordable as was his aim in motor sport”.

Kevin added that David was responsible for putting three generation on the race circuits of Ireland and further, but that, most importantly, kept them there with his knowledge and generosity.

“I would never have had the opportunity to compete but for David, and my sons, Kevin and Philip, both owe a great debt of gratitude to David for all he did over the years.

“On a lighter note, I always thought that David nicked my two sons as he looked after both so well over the years at numerous race meetings and gave them a sense of what true motorsport is all about.

“I will miss David. That's not to say we agreed on everything, but he was so enthusiastic with people who wanted to get involved in motorsport be it mudplugging, Formula Vee, Formula Sheane or anything mechanical.

“Motorsport in Ireland has lost the best.

“To hear the word ‘gosh’ In the future will always remind me of him,” he added.