Intermediate success “means everything” to An Tóchar captains

Eoin Murphy and Stephen Connor were the men charged with leading the An Tóchar team to the Promised Land and boy did they deliver in spades? Connor might have started on the bench, but he was spung in the second half for the injured Jordan Brady and made a huge impact.

Eoin Murphy formed part of the dynamic half-back line and impressed no end from start to finish.

A number of factors played major parts in helping make their championship dream come true, according to the lads. One was the savage work put in at ungodly hours up around the lakes and woods of Roundwood and the other was a strong bench in comparison with other years when the lads say they didn’t even have a bench.

“It means everything. We put in a serious graft this year. Just at the end of the lockdown we were up at 6am or 7am running around the lake in Roundwood. We put in a serious effort. It was well organised by Sean (Nolan), he pushed us the whole way. We know ourselves that we deserve this,” said Eoin.

“Lads working on the field and the lads off the bench, that’s something we didn’t have in the last few years. We didn’t have a bench at all, let alone a strong bench,” said Stephen.

“The lads coming off the bench are matching the lads on the field so you can get a good 40 minutes or a half an hour. It’s testament to the lads and the hard work we’ve done.

“Eoin himself doesn’t really know about the troubles coming down, the likes of Brendan Kennedy, Peter Byrne, the older lads on the team, they know what it’s like to lose so it’s nice to get a few wins under the belt,” he added.

The stars of 1995 might not be playing anymore, and the trajectory of the club took a downward turnm after that magical year but, according to the joint captains, many of those loyal servants who delivered the goods on the field in that golden era can be credited for helping the current team achieve their goal because they got stuck in at juvenile level and passed on their knowledge and experience.

“It’s massive (to get back to Senior). The whole way through underage I had managers from that 1995 team, the whole way up. There was serious graft going on behind doors in the club.

“All those players from that team were coming back and coaching, and we were making use of our facilities, we’ve serious facilities. The last two years you can see the talent that’s coming up,” said Stephen.

“Heart” is another ingredient Stephen Connor claims to have helped this talented An Tóchar side to get over the line. Hollywood came calling in a big way and could have nicked it at the death. Was he concerned at any stage?

“Not concerned. Every team will get their 15 minutes where they dominate, no offence to Hollywood.

“That third 15 they dominated a bit, but I think we’ve been put under those situations where we can grind out the wins.

“Lads like Matt Nolan at midfield, such a clever footballer, such a knowledgeable footballer for such a young man, JP working back, Eoghan Maragh, Eoin (Murphy) himself, the heart they have is unbelievable,” he added.