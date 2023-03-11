Intelligent display sees Wicklow U20 footballers defeat Wexford to claim the Andrew Corden Cup

Wicklow 2-16

Wexford 0-8

The Wicklow Under-20 footballers gave themselves the best boost imaginable ahead of the visit of Dublin for the first round of the Leinster championship on Tuesday week by claiming the Andrew Corden Cup following a very impressive showing against Wexford in a damp Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday afternoon.

Having faced and defeated the Model men earlier in this competition in Enniscorthy, talk of returning Senior county men and injured players for the visitors suggested a closer contest than the first day, but the manner and attitude with which the Wicklow players approached this game left very few in any doubt as to who was winning this very special piece of silverware from early on.

Wicklow manager Alan Costello used the word ‘intelligence’ in his post-match comments in relation to the qualities this team are overflowing with, and it is the perfect way to describe both the players and the group who will move on to the Leinster group of the Dubs, Louth and Offaly with confidence and no shortage of ambition.

Wexford had simply no answer for Costello’s men in any area of the pitch. Of their eight points, only two came from play while their five wides and three shots dropped short to Blessington’s Jack Sargent and his replacement Sean Byrne, from Kilcoole, testify to an attack badly hampered by the eagerness and class of the likes of Adam Kinsella, Adam Byrne, Luke O’Brien, James Boland, Liam O’Neill and Mark Murtagh.

Cathal Baker’s rifled goal 10 minutes into the second half put the game well and truly beyond Anto Russell’s side but, in truth, they were in trouble from not long after Morgan Ellis opened the scoring with a fisted point two minutes in.

Alan Costello credits the first and third quarters as vital to the winning of this game. Wicklow led by 1-4 to 0-1 at the end of the first quarter, Tommy Keogh’s sweetly struck penalty after eight minutes causing the first green flag to be waved, and they were ahead by 2-11 to 0-7 at the end of the third, Baker’s wicked goal after the Avondale man had gathered a blocked effort seconds before hammering home Wicklow’s advantage and giving the small crowd of supporters plenty to cheer about.

What’s really promising about this Wicklow side is the number of creative players within the starting 15 and coming off the bench. No line on the field is without a player who has the ability to win ball, distribute, recycle and create, and especially in the key positions, with the likes of Liam O’Neill, Matt Nolan, Jack Kirwan, Cathal Baker and the entire full-forward line all really talented and capable footballers.

Throw in the wizard that is Joe Prendergast, the flying Tim Harrington and a bench to die for with the likes of Niall Sheehan entering the fray and scoring three points, Austin Brennan fresh from a Leinster ‘A’ football title with his school and Dan Cooney making waves at third level all impressing along with James Fleming, Adam Arslan, Páidí Kavanagh, Alex Kavanagh, Jack Reid and Sean Harmon and this is a special bunch of young men. No doubt about it.

In saying all that, Wicklow need to be reserved. Dublin under lights in Baltinglass will be a different animal than Wexford on a dreary afternoon in Echelon Park Aughrim. Time will be less on the ball, hits harder and space tighter, but if there was a perfect way to head into the preparation of that game and the games to follow then it is surely winning the Andrew Corden Cup on home ground with a scintillating display.

Wexford opened the scoring in the second minute, but they would never lead again, with Liam O’Neill firing over off his left after seven before sending in the long missile to Tommy Keogh to gather before being fouled in the square. The Baltinglass man deposited the ball into the bottom corner of Rory Tubritt’s goal and Wicklow never looked back.

Keogh, JP Nolan and Tim Harrington raised white flags and increased Wicklow’s lead to 1-4 to 0-1 after 14 while two wides on the trot did little to help the Wexford cause.

Wicklow collected two yellow cards in the first half, one for Rathnew’s Adam Byrne and the second for JP Nolan, possibly something that will need watching for the Dublin game. The penalty cost Byrne his spot after the break with Austin Brennan coming in for fear of another transgression reducing them to 14.

Two Rían Fitzpatrick frees either side of another Tommy Keogh beauty after he gathered a long Jack Kirwan ball left it 1-5 to 0-3 before a pick up by a Wexford man (one of several in the game) and a peach of a 45 from JP Nolan sent Costello’s men in leading by 1-7 to 0-3 on a calm afternoon.

Wicklow started very well in the second half, Tommy Keogh (free) getting them underway and Jack Kirwan adding another after 15 passes up the field that showed a patience and poise that is so pleasing to see.

Wexford were really struggling to make inroads. A pointed mark from Cian Hughes came in the middle of two wides and Rían Fitzpatrick chipped in with another free moments after Cathal Baker had fired over after being supplied by Prendergast.

The Avondale man then rattled Tubritt’s net with a rocket with 10 gone in the second half after thundering up through the middle and the contest was over at 2-10 to 0-5.

The Wexford men did rally briefly with two decent scores but Liam O’Neill’s second point, after good work from the sublime Matt Nolan, blew out the flickering flame.

Alan Costello rang the changes from the bench, introducing Avoca’s Adam Arslan, An Tóchar’s Niall Sheehan, James Fleming from Baltinglass, AGB’s Páidí Kavanagh, Aughrim’s Alex Kavanagh and Sean Harmon of Ballymanus along with Sean Byrne replacing Jack Sargent in goals.

Wicklow finished strongly with fine points from Dunlavin’s Sean Doyle (free), Knockananna’s Adam Kinsella and three cracking scores from Niall Sheeran who looked completely at home in the full-forward line.

The final whistle was met with a hearty cheer and round of applause from the home support. Any silverware is welcome, but a cup named after a young Carlow football taken from his family and community far too soon is one to really cherish.

A big test in Baltinglass on March 21 but if this team play to their potential and trust their ability, don’t be surprised if they get their Leinster championship campaign off to a very positive start.

Wicklow: Jack Sargent (Blessington); Adam Byrne (Rathnew), Luke O’Brien (Blessington), Adam Kinsella (0-1) (Knockananna); James Boland (Kiltegan), Liam O’Neill (0-2) (Coolkenno), Mark Murtagh (Dunlavin); Matt Nolan (An Tóchar), Jack Kirwan (0-1) (Baltinglass); Joe Prendergast (Éire Óg Greystones), Cathal Baker (1-1) (Avondale), Tim Harrington (0-1) (Bray Emmets); Sean Doyle (0-1, f) (Dunlavin), Tommy Keogh (1-4, 2f, 1 pen) (Baltinglass), JP Nolan (0-2, 1 45) (An Tóchar). Subs: Austin Brennan for A Byrne (H/T), Cian Deering for M Murtagh (40), Dan Cooney for J Prendergast (43), Adam Arslan for T Harrington (47), Niall Sheehan (0-3, 1f) for J Keogh (47), James Fleming for J Boland (52), Páidí Kavanagh for D Doyle (52), Alex Kavanagh for JP Nolan (52), Jack Reid for C Baker (54), Seán Harmon for J Kirwan (54), Sean Byrne for J Sargent (60+3).

Wexford: Rory Tubritt; Conor Jones, Leigh Newport, Darragh Furlong; Luke Darley, Brian Cushe, Conor Kelly; Rian Fitzpatrick (0-5, 5f), Josh White Keating; Morgan Ellis (0-1), Cian Hughes (0-1, m), Rory Martin; Adam Harris, Liam Doyle, Brendan Tobin (0-1). Subs: Michael McGonnigle for J White Keating (H/T), James Doyle for L Darley (41), Alan Mahoney (44), Daniel Roche for B Cushe (55), Jack Morris for M Ellis (55), Rory Lacey for C Jones (55), Alex Kirby for L Newport (55), Sean Hughes for R Fitzpatrick (57), Cathal Murphy for A Harris (57).

Referee: James Foley (Carlow)