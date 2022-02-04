Inexperienced Bray side do well against strong Drogs

Drogheda United 1

Bray Wanderers 0

An inexperienced Bray Wanderers side gave a fine account of themselves as they succumbed to a strong Drogheda United side at Berryfield Park on Wednesday evening.

The Drogs boasted the likes of Gary Deegan, Adam Foley and Darragh Markey in their starting XI, while Pat Devlin took the opportunity to give game time to recent signing Enda Douglas alongside other youngsters like Jack Hudson, Conor Knight and Eoin Massey with the experience of Karl Manahan and Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters sprinkled in for good measure.

Waters was supported in attack by Eoin McPhillips as Devlin opted for a 4-4-1-1 formation and the Seagulls strung together some nice passages of play throughout the contest.

The first sniff of goal fell the way of Drogheda after eight minutes. A flowing move down the right flank saw the extremely tricky and lively Darragh Markey deliver a cross that evaded Dean Williams but fell to Dayle Rooney who sliced it wide.

Rooney almost turned provider on 23 minutes when he whipped in a wicked cross from the left that the diminutive Dean Williams was somehow left free to nod wide from six yards.

Dean Casey at left-back was a particular positive for Bray with his willingness to support the attack and his coolness on the ball. He also grafted and in the 25th minute – after a particularly good spell of pressure – he and Eoin Massey harassed a United player and won the ball back before Casey let fly, forcing Sam Long to show a safe pair of hands as it flew at him from 25 yards out.

Some brilliant twisting and turning from Markey on the edge of the area saw him unleash a shot that struck team-mate Adam Foley. Bray appealed for a handball but play continued and the rebound fell to Dean Williams drilled it across the face of goal and narrowly wide.

Conor Knight – a young man who looks to have incredible potential – looked to latch onto a through ball from McPhillips shortly after the half hour mark but was sent tumbling by a challenge on the edge of the area. His appeals for a foul fell on deaf ears.

A throw-in from Jack Hudson was partially nodded away by a Drogs defender and Karl Manahan caught it with one of the sweetest volleys you’re likely to see but it was straight down the throat of Long who counted his blessings as it flew like a rocket into his gloves.

The visitors very nearly broke the deadlock just before the interval. The impressive Sean Callan did well to intercept the ball and clear it but United seized it and countered immediately. It ended with Williams dancing his way into the penalty area and his low curler bounced back off the foot of the far post.

Some great footwork from Manahan early in the second period allowed McPhillips to find Knight on the right-hand channel and he took on the strike but there wasn’t enough whip on his effort and it sailed harmlessly wide.

There was almost a disaster for Bray goalkeeper Michael Kelly when he took too long in making a clearance and Dylan Grimes managed to block it which sent the ball spiralling towards the net.

Kelly did incredibly well to scamper back and hurl himself over the goal-line, clawing it off the line and landing in the net for his troubles.

Moments later, there was another back-pass for Kelly and this time he lashed it out for a throw-in.

Kelly made amends in the 62nd minute when he came to the rescue after being sold short by defender Enda Douglas, but the shot-stopper read the danger and beat Bray native Chris Lyons to the loose ball.

The tie’s only goal arrived on 69 minutes. Lyons held the ball up and worked it back to Georgie Poynton who cleverly found Markey who had beaten the offside trap.

The attacker wasted no time in lashing it into the far corner.

Callan had a half-chance to level matters with seven minutes left when he darted ahead of his man to meet a Casey corner, but it flew over the crossbar.

In total, Devlin used 18 players on Wednesday but two of those – including a trialist – were only introduced in stoppage time so there was plenty of minutes in the legs on offer to his squad.

Bray Wanderers: Michael Kelly; Jack Hudson, Sean Callan, Enda Douglas, Dean Casey; Conor Knight, Karl Manahan, Eoin Massey, Paul Fox; Eoin McPhillips; Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters. Subs: Zac O’Neill for Knight (58); Billy Hendley for Waters (58); Darragh Lynch for McPhillips (63); Callum Thompson for Fox (67); Darragh Levingston for Massey (67); Sean McClean for Casey (90); Trialist A for Manahan (90).

Drogheda United: Sam Long; Andrew Quinn, Mark Hughes, Evan Weir; Darragh Nugent, Gary Deegan, Luke Heeney, Dayle Rooney; Adam Foley, Dean Williams, Darragh Markey.

Venue: Berryfield Lane, Enniskerry.