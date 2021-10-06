Improvements required as Pat’s prevail over AGB

St Patrick’s 0-9

AGB 0-8

It was a tough match, a physical match, a poor match. While referee Kieron Kenny let lots go for both teams and was consistent in keeping his whistle away from his mouth, the shooting didn’t equal the intensity on display.

Ten minutes elapsed before the first point, and it was two points to one after the first water break. The shooting rates only marginally improved in the second quarter with St Pats leading 4-3 at half time.

AGB entered the game with reports of six players unable to play, including the Maher brothers and Darragh Fitzgerald. That they only brought on one sub, and that was injury-enforced after nine minutes, suggests they need a bucket of magic sponges to revive their championship aspirations.

There were no such injury concerns for St Pats, though they will need to work on their shooting if they have any chance of reclaiming the championship. A dozen wides kept this match much closer than it should have been.

St Pats started the better team, bringing the game to Arklow and trying to manufacture a score. Instead, they registered two wides for their troubles while AGB made the most of their chances at the other end. Cathal Kelleher opened the scoring from 30 metres on ten minutes and then good work by the impressive Jack Furlong led to Chris O’Brien’s first point of the day a moment later.

St Pats were still in the ascendency in general play; however, two more chances went abegging before Simon Bouchier raised a white flag and AGB led by two points to one.

The game didn’t improve much after the water break, though St Pats did get a few scores on the board to reflect their performance. Tommy Kelly kicked over a free after a high challenge on Dean Healy and Bouchier put Pats ahead, Paudge McWalter the conductor for that one.

O’Brien brought the teams back level with a free on 20 minutes before the game entered another period of huffing and puffing with little to show for it. Both teams missed chances and Kelly had a goal shot saved. Kelly sent his team in ahead with a free in injury time, St Pats leading four points to three.

There was a marked improvement in the third quarter. Ciaran McGettigan’s goal chance was saved by Jack Furlong before Bryan Doyle got on the scoresheet. O’Brien responded with a free after being fouled to keep the minimum between the teams until Kelly flashed over two points, the second an excellent free, and suddenly in a tight game St Pats had opened a three-point lead.

AGB responded well. Daire McBride scored two in quick succession, the second when the Pats defence parted like the Red Sea. O’Brien was on hand to convert a free and level affairs at 0-7 points each at the second water break.

It was anybody’s game now. Pats finished the stronger, even if they didn’t reflect it on the scoreboard with shots dropping short and three wides. They also managed a couple of points, Dean Healy from distance and then a Tommy Kelly free when Karl Kirwan touched the ball on the ground.

O’Brien brought Arklow back within a point and while they did have a late chance it was scuppered.

Pats march on into the quarter-final. They won’t progress much further if they kick more shots wide than over the bar, at least they’ve got a couple of weeks to work on it.

Arklow can take heart from their comeback in the third quarter and really putting St Pats under the cosh. Ciaran Hyland will continue to keep any forward quiet, he dealt competently with most balls into Tommy Kelly, while Karl Kirwan did well on Paudge McWalter.

A quarter-final berth is still a strong probability for AGB and it’s possible this is a mere blip on the radar. If it isn’t, Arklow won’t be going much further.

St Pats: Shane Doyle; Padraig Higgins, Niall Donnelly, Aidan Dunne; Shane Murley, Patrick O’Keane, Wayne Doyle; Dean Healy (0-1), Matthew Traynor; Luca Rampersaud, Patrick McWalter, Simon Bouchier (0-2); Bryan Doyle (0-1), Ciaran McGettigan, Tommy Kelly (0-5, 4f). Subs: Paul O’Brien for Shane Murley (24 mins, inj.), Stephen Duffy for Niall Donnelly (46 mins), Paul Earls for Luca Rampersaud (50 mins).

AGB: Mervyn Travers; Tadhg O’Callaghan, Ciaran Hyland, Karl Kirwan; Cal Kelly, Jack Hamilton, Jack Furlong; JP Hurley, Sean Crowley; Daire McBride (0-2), Stephen Hurley, Cormac O’Shea; Philip Healy, Christopher O’Brien (0-5, 4f), Cathal Kelleher (0-1). Subs: Cian Cooney for Jack Hamilton (9 mins, inj.).

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)