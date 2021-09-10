Losing to your play-off rival is tough enough to take but having an extra week to stew over it is like kicking Gary Cronin when he is already down.

The Bray Wanderers boss endured an unpleasant evening as he witnessed his side slump to a tame 0-1 defeat against Athlone which leaves Paul Doolin’s side breathing down the neck of the Co. Wicklow club.

Seeing the opposition score from a dead-ball situation was the icing on the cake for Cronin who expect the rest of the matches this season to be of an equally dogged nature.

“It’s still quite raw at the moment”, Cronin sighed. “I’m just very frustrated. The games are going to be like that now because everybody is fighting for positions and points, and we knew if we gave nothing away – even a draw to keep them at arm’s length but we’re still in a strong position obviously to make the play-offs. To lose from another set-piece – that’s two games on the trot now where we’ve conceded from set-pieces which is hurting us and it’s not acceptable and we’re not scoring enough on our own set-pieces and conceding them is a recipe for disaster but overall, it was a very disappointing night.

“We got into some good areas but with no end product and no opportunity from it. It was always going to be a game where one goal was going to decide it and unfortunately, they got it. When it comes to creating chances and attacking football, you have to bear in mind that the opposition are fighting tooth and nail as well so they’re not going to make it easy for you and it certainly wasn’t. It wasn’t easy at all.”

Although defeat gives Athlone rejuvenated hope of a play-off spot, Cronin knows that it is the Seagulls that remain firmly in the driving seat.

“Even if we won tonight, it’s still not over until the points are done but obviously, you’re looking at in a different way.

“If I’m the team in sixth and I’m looking at the team in fifth and there’s five games to go and five points in it: you’re after them. They’re after us. That’s football and that’s sport.

“We’re still in a strong position obviously and we can absorb that defeat tonight.”

Cronin now has to wait until the 25th of September to possibly put the Athlone defeat behind him when Bray travel to Cobh. The 42-year-old does not seem to be relishing the extra time off though.

“Pain in the arse. Certainly not (happy), we want the games to keep on being played and particularly after tonight where you want to get back on the horse and rectify things. Personally no, I’m not happy that there’s another weekend off but that’s it; it’s a cup weekend and we have to deal with that.

“Now we have a fight on our hands which we’ll stand up to…it hasn’t gone our way tonight and we’ll have a little look at ourselves because we’ve lost two on the bounce. Our reaction to the last time we lost two on the bounce was to go unbeaten for nine, so we need to make sure that we do that.”