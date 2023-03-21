Wicklow

Ian Ryan says this Bray Wanderers team will always push for a winner

Bray Wanderers boss looking forward to seeing some familiar faces when Wexford come calling this weekend

Bray Wanderers earned a point when they fought back from 2-0 down against Waterford last weekend.

braypeople

Daniel Gorman

If you’re frugal, never go to a casino with Ian Ryan because he’s going for broke.

The Bray Wanderers boss saw his side stage a wonderful comeback from 2-0 down against full-time Waterford but was willing to risk it all for a late winner.

