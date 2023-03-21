Ian Ryan says this Bray Wanderers team will always push for a winner

If you’re frugal, never go to a casino with Ian Ryan because he’s going for broke.

The Bray Wanderers boss saw his side stage a wonderful comeback from 2-0 down against full-time Waterford but was willing to risk it all for a late winner.

The contest had it all – a screamer, a controversial goal, last-gasp clearances and some handbags.

It started in awful fashion for the Seagulls as former Bray man Ronan Coughlan fired in the opener from an offside position before adding a penalty mere minutes later.

But Bray would battle back to ensure they continue to remain unbeaten.

“Mixed, eventful, crazy match all in one!”, Ryan assessed. “It was really good to keep our run going particularly when you’re going to the favourites for the league and you’re 2-0 down after half an hour or whatever it was.

“To come back and get a point from that is really, really pleasing. On another day, we probably go on to win it; we’d a couple cleared off the line and we hit the crossbar. I’m happy enough but there’s more to do.

“I had a look back (at Coughlan’s first). I think the ground was probably in a bit of shock and nobody really knew what was going on – it was clear as day that he was offside.

“Watching the video; it’s still offside but probably not as clear cut as I thought.

“Offside is offside though, he’s a good two yards inside our six-yard box and that changed the whole complex of the game. These things happen and it will happen in games so it’s a sign of our character that we can dust ourselves off and go again and make sure we get something out of the game.”

There was no question about Bray’s leveller as Max Murphy smashed home from almost 30 yards. Despite also being a member of the full-back club, Ryan admits Murphy did not learn it from him.

“Are you mad?! I couldn’t score anything like that! I scored a few off the big head but that was about it.

“There’s a feeling where chances are coming our way and all we needed was the bounce of the ball to drop for us because we had a lot of people in and around the 18-yard box because it was just relentless attacking but there’s a feeling with this group that we’re always going to do something and we’re always going to score whether it’s an equaliser of a winner.

“Even towards the end when it was 2-2, I still felt we were going to win it. You can’t buy that feeling – that’s just a feeling that we have that we’re together and we’re going to do something.”

Having fought so hard for that equaliser, Ryan wanted to move in for the kill.

Waterford threatened to completely catch Bray out on the counter in the final moments but for Ryan, it is a calculated risk that he’s willing to take.

“It was a hectic one in the last couple of minutes! We were so dominant, and we had them penned in there and then they brought on the pace of Oluwa up top, so it leaves you a little open but, for us, I don’t like to settle on draws. I’d rather go for the jugular and win so that will leave you open at the back, but I trust the defenders that they can defend 1 v 1. We won’t settle on draws - we’ll always push for the winner.”

Should there be a winner against Wexford FC on Friday, visiting fans would probably not be too appreciative of their former boss celebrating in front of his new supporters. But for Ryan, it is just another game.

“I’m fond of everyone there at Wexford and I think I left on good terms with everyone. I think they can see that we did well when I was there at the club, and I look forward to seeing some old faces.”