Ian Ryan says Bray Wanderers looked really good in passages but have plenty to work on

In the middle of his post-match media duties, Ian Ryan was ambushed by a group of young supporters eager for his autograph. He chuckled but flawlessly continued to deliver his musings on Finn Harps away without breaking stride whilst his fan club circled him like vultures.

Things are changing at Bray Wanderers and the 35-year-old schoolteacher is the face of it.

For the second time this season, he watched his side pick up all three points and for the second time this season, he challenged his side to do better.

He will give praise where it is due, but he also knows his side’s capabilities. He knows his side could have scored more than three and he knows his side shouldn’t be conceding a goal moments after going 2-0 up. But overall, the head coach couldn’t help but smile after a 3-1 success at a booming Carlisle Grounds.

“Really happy. Really happy with the result. The momentum with two wins is great.

“In saying that, we made hard work of it at times. I think we could have had the game out of sight earlier.

“We had lots of chances and then it was disappointing to concede the goal but overall, for the night, and for the club, it was great.

“It was a great atmosphere, great crowd and I thought we looked really good in passages, and we were really exciting. We’ll take it and run.

“It was disappointing (conceding the goal). We lacked a bit of intensity, and we were a bit lax, and the timing of the goal isn’t great – we’d just gone 2-0 up. We’ll take the positives but we’ve definitely more gears to go.”

Cole Omorehiomwan was the unexpected two-goal hero – something Ryan declined to take credit for. Ryan suspects it will be a season of unexpected results but one thing he can expect is that no trip to Ballybofey will ever be easy.

“Paul Heffernan looks after that (set-pieces) so he can take the credit for them! Cole is really good. We saw defensively what he was like last week and then we saw the attacking threat of him tonight so overall – very pleasing.

“I only saw some of the results there, but they don’t really surprise me to be honest because of how competitive this league is going to be, but we go up to Harps with a bit of confidence. We know how difficult it’ll be, but we’ll do our work and be ready to go.”