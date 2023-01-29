Ian Ryan confident goals will come for Bray Wanderers when the season gets underway

If goals are the currency of football, Ian Ryan has no doubts that his Bray Wanderers side will be ready and able to cash in when the time comes.

The Seagulls were the shiest side in front of goal in 2022 and have drawn blanks in two of their three friendlies in their pre-season campaign to date but the Bray supremo believes that his side can hit the right note – and the net – when the league proper gets underway.

Cork City were thoroughly deserving league champions last term and Barry Coffey was their top scorer with 14 goals – pouring scorn on those that say every successful side needs a 20 goal per season striker.

Ryan knows the goals will come – and from different sources. And he cares little about the outcomes of pre-season friendlies.

“That’s probably our biggest strength that we’ve got goals everywhere in the team. Chris (Lyons), Jake (Walker), Ben (Feeney), Callum (Thompson), Ger (Shortt) – all exciting players and all will score goals. What we have to take into consideration today is the quality of the opposition (Pat’s) we’re playing and so on. We started really badly but we grew into the game then and they were bad goals we gave away.

“We’ll share the goals out, but I think Chris, Jake and Ben could all hit 15 goals minimum. If we can do that, that would be important but we’re just getting into our stride.

“Pat’s are probably ahead of us minutes-wise and they’ve a strong team. We had to make changes at 45 and 60 and the depth of our squad isn’t quite where they are.”

But it isn’t just goals that Ryan is expecting from his front men. He also is counting on them to lead from the front with their work ethic and they certainly did that against St. Patrick’s Athletic.

“Particularly in the first half, the front three were really good with Chris, Jake and Ger.

“They were excellent both with and without the ball and that’s important to set the tone for the rest of them. It’s just about getting the cohesive bit between the middle and the backline then but we’re building as we go on every week and we’ve the double-header next weekend,” he said.

Bray now have four friendlies left – including two matches in 16 hours next weekend as they take on Derry (Friday) and Shels (Saturday).

“The idea is that most lads are up to about 60 minutes now, so the double-header next week is to try and get 90 into most people and then we’ll bring in a couple of young lads from the academy as well.

“It’s painful this pre-season thing! But we’re looking forward to the real stuff and we’re ticking the box with what we can do and can’t do at the minute and once we get next weekend out of the way; we’ll get more concentrated on the Treaty game.”