Ian Ryan appointed as head coach of Bray Wanderers

Former Wexford FC boss Ian Ryan is the new head coach of Bray Wanderers.

The news has confirmed by the Co. Wicklow club on Tuesday night and follows Ryan’s surprise departure from Wexford FC on November 3.

There is little doubt that the news will be seen as a positive move in the wake of the dismal season endured by the Seagulls.

The club statement, released through their social media channels, makes no mention of Pat Delvin and the role that the head of football at the Carlisle will play in terms of the first team.

Ian Ryan cut his teeth in management with UCD; guiding their U-19 side – which featured Liam Scales - to a league title six years ago before becoming assistant manager with the Students who would go on to clinch the First Division in 2018.

The Dubliner holds a pro license. He took on the role as manager of Wexford FC on a two and a half year deal in 2021, lifting the Ferrycarrig Park outfit off the foot of the table and establishing them as a respectable First Division side. In 2022, he ensured they finished in sixth place – 14 points clear of Bray Wanderers – and three points off a play-off spot.

Ryan’s success saw him strongly linked with Waterford FC early in the summer but the 35-year old reconfirmed his commitment to Wexford and was also believed to be in the running for the Bohemians job recently which would eventually go to Declan Devine.