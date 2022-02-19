‘I just have to apologise. It was quite embarrassing. I don’t know how to explain it’

A shellshocked Pat Devlin gave a blisteringly honest account of affairs after witnessing his side being torn asunder by Cork City.

Devlin shouldered the blame but also made it clear that he felt his players’ performance was drastically far from acceptable.

The Bray Wanderers Head of Football also wanted to say sorry to all associated with the club following his side’s sorry showing.

“Devastated. For everybody in the club and for everybody that is connected to the club; supporters and everybody, I just have to apologise. It was quite embarrassing”, a sombre Devlin explained.

“That was shocking. Shocking. I don’t know how to explain it. I don’t know what happened. I know that we gave away four very easy goals very, very quickly. Yeah, we can make excuses but there are no excuses; no hiding place – shocking. I’d like to apologise to everybody.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t find words to describe it. I’ve been around a long, long time, I’ve never seen such a pathetic performance in all my whole life. We came out and looked like we could score the equaliser (in the second half) and then the second goal was shocking from our point of view; absolutely shocking. After that, they fell apart which leaves me a little bit worried.”

Next up for the Seagulls is a trip to the RSC to take on title favourites Waterford FC who opened their campaign with a 2-5 thumping of Athlone Town.

“You can do so many different things and we’ve got four/five players that can come back into the team – two suspensions and a couple of injuries but we’re not gonna panic at this stage. But that’s shocking. Shocking. That’s all I’ll say to you, I can’t say anymore! Words can’t describe it. I can’t put my finger on it, I don’t know what to say about it.

“I just feel sorry for anyone who came along tonight to support the club and the people in the background who have done such magnificent work over the past couple of months and from everybody from North Wicklow right into South Dublin, Cabinteely, Greystones – that is just embarrassing. Embarrassing. Embarrassing for everybody.

“All I can say is, I’ll take full responsibility for it - I’ve big shoulders and I’ve been through stuff like this before but not like that. That was humiliating.”

“We’re still going to give a good account of ourselves (against Waterford). That was just not acceptable (on Friday).”

Bray did lose defender Sean Callan in the first half, immediately before Cork City grabbed the opener but Devlin wasn’t about to pretend that was his side’s downfall.

“We missed Sean right away. He was very good when he was on, he was very good in pre-season and for him to get injured like that is a little bit of a let-down but as I said, we can make all the excuses in the world but there is no excuse.”