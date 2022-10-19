Hurley key as AGB progress to Minor ‘A’ football final

AGB 1-9

St Nicholas 1-6

AGB came through a stern challenge from St Nicholas to book their place in the Pettitts Minor ‘A’ football championship final where they will take on Aughrim in the County Grounds on Monday, October 31 at 3pm.

Nothing came easy to the Pearse’s Park brigade in this battle with the defending champions, but some degree of revenge was attained when the final whistle blew given that the St Nicholas side had toppled AGB in last year’s decider in Bray.

All attention will now switch to the challenge coming from the Aughrim side who defeated Bray Emmets in their semi-final in Roundwood and it promises to be a belter of a game of football if their previous encounters are anything to go by.

Given their form throughout the Minor ‘A’ campaign this season, many would have expected AGB to power through to the decider, but semi-finals are rarely ever won, and certainly not when playing against a side as well coached and driven as St Nicholas.

Indeed, had the Saints not lost their centre-back Riain Waters to a red card early in the game things might have been very different, and regardless, this game was in the melting pot right to the end as AGB struggled to put the game to bed.

It’s fair to say that the performance of midfielder Brian Hurley, in the last quarter especially, was key to AGB’s progression to the final. When his side needed someone to stand up and take the game by the scruff of the neck, Hurley put himself forward in a big way, winning ball around the middle and driving his side forward for key scores against an unforgiving St Nicholas defence in front of a superb crowd of supporters who got behind both sides.

AGB took a slender lead into the half-time break at 0-5 to 1-1, with points from Paidi Kavanagh, Brian Hurley, Jack Flusk, Tiernan Gahan and full-back Kyle Kelly who drove forward to split the posts after 25 minutes.

St Nicholas had Ross Sheridan to thank for their 1-1 but the loss of the talented Waters after just seven minutes to a red card from referee Anthony Nolan was always going to take a heavy toll on a side going to three titles on the trot.

Jack Flush and Sheridan traded points early in the second half before St Nicholas registered two wides on the bounce followed by a Brian Hurley miss for AGB.

Jack Muldowney in the St Nichlas goal pulled off a superb double save moments later while Adam O’Leary punched clear from a long Robert Murtagh ball moments later. Murtagh had a big say in this game as he prowled across his own 45.

AGB were really struggling to break down the St Nicholas defence and the sideline got totally obsessed with a tight-marking St Nicholas defender who was taking his marker out of the game.

Murtagh bombed over the equalising score off the outside of his right boot, but the lethal Jack Flush replied with 15 gone in the second half.

Eoin Deering levelled matters again 60 seconds later while AGB went on to hit three wides as Brian Hurley started to dictate matters out around the middle.

It was Hurley who returned the Arklow lads to the lead after 23 thanks to super work from Joe Kindlon and Paul Moore but Muldowney in the St Nicholas goal was certainly playing his part in trying to stop the march of the AGB side as he pulled off another superb save while Hurley had a shot blocked seconds later.

Paidi Kavanagh swung over a free to give AGB some breathing space in a tight, tense game and then another Kavanagh free was taped down to Patrick Shaw by Fenn Wolohan and the substitute buried it into the back of the net with 28 on the clock.

Two Ross Sheridan frees brought St Nicholas back to within a score of the AGB lads but there was no time for a miracle as Anthony Nolan sounded the final whistle much to the delight of the AGB players, mentors and supporters.

This game will stand to AGB in a big way. After coasting through some games in the group stages, a dogged do-or-die battle like this will crown them ahead of the very attractive decider against Aughrim.

AGB: Adam O’Leary; Luke McGrath, Kyle Kelly (0-1), Joe Kindlon; Tiernan Gahan (0-1), Ryan Scanlon, Eabhan Kinch; Jack Mullen, Brian Hurley (0-2); Fenn Wolohan, Paidi Kavanagh (0-2, 1f), Naill O’Donovan; Paul Moore, Jack Flusk (0-3), Sean O’Neill. Subs: Patrick Shaw (1-0) for N O’Donovan (36), Kyle Mills for P Moore (59).

St Nicholas: Jack Muldowney; Dylan White, Archie O’Rourke, Josh Farrell; Robert Murtagh (0-1), Riain Waters, Martin Byrne; Luke Bagnall, Cian Deering; Darragh Corrigan, Tony Hickey, Bradley Guing; Eoin Deering (0-1), Ross Sheridan (1-4, 2f), Matthew Doyle. Subs: Tom Byrne for M Doyle (48), Gavin Drouhin.

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Baltinglass)