Hundreds flock to Baltinglass to celebrate homecoming for Wicklow heroes after Junior All-Ireland win

It was a homecoming befitting Wicklow’s stature as All-Ireland football champions. After their successful conquest in Croke Park, they returned home not just as valued members of the community, but as superheroes for aspiring young footballers; their jerseys being their capes.

The anticipation for their arrival had built over the hour prior to their team bus pulling up in Baltinglass town centre.

Even before Sunday evening in Baltinglass, Wicklow supporters were hungry to get their fill. Outside Croke Park, on Jones’ Road, as the first half of Westmeath’s hammering of Wexford came and went, friends, family, and otherwise of Wicklow players were lining up, waiting to get a glimpse of their champions.

There was one moment of sheer class before that happened, though, when a selection of Antrim players made their way out of Croke Park and towards the parallel car park of the titular hotel. Without missing a beat, Wicklow fans applauded them as they walked across the road.

A commendable moment of acknowledgment and respect for a side that will have their day in the sun before very long.

The players eventually emerged to say hello to their adoring public, but that was merely an appetiser for what was the come later in the evening.

At 6.25pm in Baltinglass, the small crowd of supporters began to swell at the Michael Dwyer monument. Young kids, some of whom could not have been older than four or five, were waving blue and yellow flags that were vaster than they were.

As the time wore on and excitement built, so did the crowd around the promenade.

“We are here, and I can see people from Wicklow town, people from Greystones, people from Bray after coming to Baltinglass to welcome the girls back and that shows what they are thought of,” offered Podge Doody, who was present on Baltinglass main street for the joyous occasion.

The town itself was well decorated for the occasion. Shop fronts were bedecked in flags and banners.

One on side, Germaine’s Bar hung out blue and yellow balloons. On the other, Horan’s, where many of the team and associates based themselves for much of the following evening, had a banner outside for the team’s sponsor, Aspire.

As for the promenade that split the main street in two, the lampposts that encircled the Michael Dwyer statue were connected by blue and yellow bunting, while two had Wicklow flags mounted atop them.

The scene was set for Wicklow’s homecoming, and it was merely a case of waiting for their inevitable appearance. Finally, at approximately 6.50pm, the bus turned the corner at Church Lane and made its way down the main street towards the audience that increased in fervour with every passing metre.

Eventually, it went left at the promenade and stopped outside Germaine’s where, without skipping a beat, bar staff quickly amassed, equipped with trays of champagne flutes fit with cut up strawberries, as well as the prerequisite champagne.

Suitably, Sarah Jane Winders led the Wicklow players off the bus, leading the pack in much the same way that she had throughout the championship campaign and, particularly, against Antrim in the All-Ireland final.

“It is amazing,” admitted Winders. “I wasn’t expecting a crowd like this, and everyone is just – you can see how proud the county is and it is just brilliant to see. A brilliant day that has just been made better.”

She was the first to get her hands on a little bit of the bubbly, as the speakers outside Germaine’s blasted Queen’s seminal anthem ‘We Are The Champions’, followed by her triumphant teammates, some of whom were carrying glasses from an establishment they stopped in on the way back into Wicklow and where they watched on as Meath, buoyed by Wicklow’s own Paul Garrigan, Shane Wall, and Paddy Dowling, impossibly beat Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior championship final that bookended Sunday’s blockbuster triple-header.

The stinging scent of champagne remained throughout the festivities as a lingering reminder of Wicklow’s momentous success.

This was more than just a celebration of the past, however. What stood out the most was not the warm welcome the players received upon their return back into Baltinglass, although that was emotional and thematically appropriate. Instead, it was the young kids who flocked out to see their heroes.

A week before the game, the St. Patrick’s contingent went along to a Go Games session in Dunbur, where they took photos with star-struck kids and signed their jerseys.

This continued on Sunday, when, on many occasions, parents of sheepish younglings asked different players for photographs on their behalf. All 30 of the players that made up the Wicklow panel have made themselves the heroes of the next generation.

“It is what it is all about,” continued Winders. “I have been inspired by players before me, so to see little kids coming up. You just hope that it will inspire them to give it everything and see that you can get success from it.”

Young boys and girls appeared almost star-struck by players who less than 24 hours previously were Miss. Winders from school, or so-and-so from down the road, but who were now titans who had indelibly scribed their names in immortality in the Wicklow GAA lexicon.

There may come a day when, at some point in the future, a Wicklow team, be it male or female, return to Croke Park on a big stage. When that happens, who is to say that many of those who have the Garden crest on their chest on that day are not among those who tentatively asked for a photo from a Laurie Ahern, Sarah Jane Winders, Marie Kealy, Lorna Fusciardi, or otherwise.

That is the groundwork that these players are building by their All-Ireland win in Croke Park on Sunday. That was what was celebrated when they came back into Baltinglass that same evening. And that will be the team’s lasting legacy; a team capable of inspiring the next generation who may well follow in their footsteps.