Hundreds flock to Baltinglass to celebrate homecoming for Wicklow heroes after Junior All-Ireland win

Thumbs up from Wicklow's captain Sarah Jane Winders as the team bus arrives back in Baltinglass. Expand
Wicklow Ladies Chairperson Margaret Allen, Louise Allen and Mick Kavanagh enjoying the celebrations in Baltinglass after the All-Ireland Junior football success in Croke Park. Expand
Lucy Dunne, Charlie Wynne and Wicklow captain Sarah Jane Winders. Expand
Laura Doyle, Kate Hennessy, Rioghna McGettigan and Helena Dowling at the Wicklow Ladies homecoming in Baltinglass following their All-Ireland Junior final victory over Antrim. Expand
Cheers! Delighted Wicklow players toasting their All-Ireland Junior success at the homecoming in Baltinglass. Expand
Wicklow captain Sarah Jane Winders with a signed ball from their All-Ireland Junior final with Antrim. Expand
Chloe Dwyer and Rachel Murtagh at the Wicklow Ladies homecoming in Baltinglass. Expand
Wicklow players Megan Healy and Ann Marie Keegan. Expand
Sarah Miley, Alan Deering and Eoin Murtagh show their delight at the All-Ireland Junior success enjoyed by the Wicklow ladies footballers. Expand
Lily Mai O'Brien and Harry Kavanagh with Jackie Byrne and Sarah Jane Winders. Expand
Home are the heroes! Katie Lawless, Alana Conroy, Evelyn Deans and Jackie Byrne after their return to Baltinglass from Croke Park. Expand

Thumbs up from Wicklow's captain Sarah Jane Winders as the team bus arrives back in Baltinglass.

Andrew Ryan

It was a homecoming befitting Wicklow’s stature as All-Ireland football champions. After their successful conquest in Croke Park, they returned home not just as valued members of the community, but as superheroes for aspiring young footballers; their jerseys being their capes.

The anticipation for their arrival had built over the hour prior to their team bus pulling up in Baltinglass town centre.

Even before Sunday evening in Baltinglass, Wicklow supporters were hungry to get their fill. Outside Croke Park, on Jones’ Road, as the first half of Westmeath’s hammering of Wexford came and went, friends, family, and otherwise of Wicklow players were lining up, waiting to get a glimpse of their champions.

