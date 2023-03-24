Huge weekend of rugby ahead for Co. Wicklow sides in AIL, Leinster League and Paul Cusack Cup competitions

A huge crowd is expected in Dr. Hickey Park for a feast of rugby on Saturday with AIL promotion and a Metro 7 league title up for grabs on the day.

Danny Kenny’s Greystones rugby team are 80 minutes away from securing promotion to the AIL Division 2A when they welcome second-place Galway Corinthians to Dr. Hickey Park tomorrow (Saturday) for a 2.30pm kick-off.

The Co. Wicklow side are nine points clear of the Galway men with three games remaining and but for a slight dip in form last time out against Belfast Harlequins would be going into this game with an unblemished record after 15 games.

As it stands, they have 14 wins from their 15 games including victory over tomorrow’s opponents back on October 15 when they defeated them in Corinthian Park on a scoreline of 17-45.

Corinthians have lost five of their 15 games, coming up short at home in their last encounter on March 4 against Wanderers by 7-20.

Tomorrow has the makings of a really special day at the Greystones venue, with the Under-16 teams from the home side and the visitors locking horns in the first game at 12.30, followed by the crucial game for the firsts at 2.30pm.

Following that clash, the fourths are set to take on Swords in the Metro 7 final from 5pm.

Greystones RFC are calling on as many supporters as possible to make their way to Dr. Hickey Park and cheer on the three teams on what will hopefully be a magical day.

Wicklow RFC’s senior women will be hoping to maintain their winning ways when they travel to face Ul Bohemians in the Energia All-Ireland Series Cup competition tomorrow evening at 5pm.

They’ll be hoping to follow up on their 43-10 win over Suttonians away last time out and bring their record to four wins from six games, having accounted for Old Belvedere and Cooke as well while falling to Railway and Galwegians in what has been a momentous season for Jason Moreton’s side.

There’s also a potentially - though unlikely - wonderful afternoon on the cards in Ashtown Lane on Sunday afternoon when Wicklow RFC welcome Co. Carlow for the final game in the Leinster League Division 1B campaign.

Wicklow must take care of Co. Carlow first of all, a task that won’t be an easy one given the improvements shown by the Oak Park outfit in recent weeks and the injury woes and dip in form suffered by the Ashtown Lane men.

Wicklow are currently in second spot, four behind league leaders Tullow who must travel to face Cill Dara in their final game and while the Kildare side are coming into the game on the back of a 22-6 defeat away to Co. Carlow last time out, they do have the potential to cause upsets here and there and Tullow, while more than capable of beating every team in this division on their day, have shown they are capable of off days with four defeats from their 13 games.

Wicklow need Cill Dara to topple the Black Gates men and then for themselves to see off Co. Carlow with a bonus point win to secure automatic promotion.

The Ashtown Lane men did defeat Co. Carlow in their encounter earlier in the league but that was during the high-flying phase where they could hardly put a foot wrong.

Should that delightful sequence of events not unfold, then Wicklow will go forward to a play-off against Boyne for the right to play in Division 1A.

And there is also another caveat. Should Bective win promotion to the AIL, then Wicklow will be promoted anyway, due to their being no Leinster teams dropping down from the AIL.

Also on Sunday, there’s a cracking all-Wicklow Paul Cusack Cup clash getting underway at 1pm in Arklow RFC with the home side welcoming Greystones, while Wicklow’s J1s, fresh from their Leinster League success last weekend are away to Kilkenny in the same competition.