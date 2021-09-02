Huge task facing Co. Wicklow group in Senior final

Meath players, from left, Shauna Ennis, Mary Kate Lynch, Aoibhín Cleary, Katie Newe and Máire O'Shaughnessy, celebrate after their side's victory in the TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Championship quarter-final match between Armagh and Meath at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Aoibhín Cleary is the daughter of former Tinahely GAA player Declan Cleary.

It won’t be just the Junior final in Croke Park on Sunday that will see Co. Wicklow represented on the biggest day of the ladies football calendar.

Paul Garrigan, Paddy Dowling and Shane Wall will be sending their Meath charges out to do battle with hot favourites Dublin who are seeking a fifth title on the trot having appeared in the last eight finals.

Among the starting 15 fo the Royal County will be Aoibhín Cleary, daughter of former Tinahely footballer, Declan Cleary, who was a member of the 1984 team who won the Miley Cup. We wish all four the very best.