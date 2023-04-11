Hosts Carnew Emmets turn on the style for Leinster Scór na nÓg semi-finals

The Coolkenno team of Kate Egan, Sophie Donohoe, Mairead Ward and Megan Weekes who participated in the Leinster Scór na nÓg finals in St Brigids Hall, Carnew.

Carnew’s St Brigid’s Hall played host to the first of this year’s Leinster Scór na nÓg semi-finals recently, and what an afternoon’s entertainment it turned out to be.

After journeying to Birr last year, the Wicklow participants were glad of the short journey, and home advantage, this time out.

After her impressive performance at the county final, Aoibhe Doran opening proceedings with a lovely rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann.

We then got straight into the competition and there was Wicklow interest from the off with Coolkenno’s rince foirne team the first competitors to the stage, dancing their cor ceathrair (four-hand reel).

If the fab four of Megan Weekes, Meadhbh Nic an Bhaird, Sophie Ní Dhonnacha and Katie Keegan were nervous, it certainly didn’t show as they danced as if they were in an empty Ballyconnell Hall early on a Sunday morning and not under the bright lights of a packed Brigid’s Hall with their Scór season on the line.

They were followed by Dublin champions, an eight from Érin’s Isle who danced the High Caul Cap. Kildare champions Allenwood arrived a little late to proceedings. Consequently, their dance was postponed until after the amhránaíocht aonair category. When they did finally get on stage, their four showed just why they were curaidh Chill Dara with an impressive cor ceathrair, the same dance as the Coolkenno cailíní had performed.

It was a straight shootout, then, between the Wicklow and Kildare competitors – same number of dancers, same dance. When Fear an Tí, Shane Byrne, uttered picked up the mic to announce the winners, the four Coolkenno girls held hands. Could they reach their second Leinster decider in a row? ‘Representing Cill Mhantáin…’ From that, the girls knew they were there, and the joined hands became joyous embraces!

Blessington’s Fionn Whelan was fourth to the stage in Amhránaíocht Aonair, singing ‘Mo Ghile Mear’. He had been preceded by Kildare’s Juliette Maguire, Laois’ Tadhg Dalton and Conor Byrne from Cuala in Dublin. Fionn once again showcased his excellent stage presence and musicianship, changing key during his rendition of the beautiful Irish song. When the judges’ scores were in, Fionn had gotten the nod, along with Juliette Maguire, who sang ‘Grace’, to take his place in the Leinster final, his first as a solo competitor.

The Wicklow entries were coming thick and fast with Carnew’s Abbey Doran next up in the Aithriseoireacht category. The reigning Leinster champion, Abbey recited ‘Carnew’s Great Senior Double’ a piece which commemorates Carnew Emmets’ famous senior football and hurling double of 1973.

50 years on from that seminal achievement, a Scór recitation is a great way of immortalising it. Abbey faced stiff competition from Laois’s Jack Higgins, Mia Byrne from Naomh Éanna and Harry Wilson from Kildare. In the end, it was Higgins and Wilson who went through, Abbey just missing out on the opportunity to defend her provincial crown.

What a 12 months it has been for her though, going from Scór novice to Leinster Champion in a matter of months and then returning to defend her county title in Blessington last month.

Next up for Wicklow was our Bailéad Grúpa of Fionn Whelan, Sophia and Grace Behan who sang ‘Ó Ró mo Bháidín’ and ‘Spanish Lady’. Last year’s Leinster finalists got a great reaction from the crowd and seemed to really enjoy their two songs.

Unfortunately, this was not enough to sway the moltóirí as Wexford’s Bannow-Ballymitty and Kildare’s Ardclough were announced as the qualifiers for the Leinster final. All three have time on their side, however, and will no doubt be back for another bash at glory in 2024.

Wicklow’s next hopefuls were Carnew Emmets in Nuachleas. Joining them in the hunt for the two spots were Wexford’s St Patrick’s Ballyoughter, Cappagh from Kildare and Kyle from Laois.

Carnew were last on stage which, I suppose, can be an advantage or disadvantage, depending on your outlook. Carnew are definitely the glass-half-full sort as they performed ‘An Cailín Uaigneach’ with great earnestness – their young actors really getting to grips with a more serious subject matter this year.

Based on Irish folklore, Carnew’s nuachleas tells the tale of prince who marries a fairy princess. The only catch being that he can never show off her ethereal beauty to another soul, leaving his friends suspicious as to whether our prince has a wife at all! It was no surprise when it was announced that Carnew, along with Ballyoughter, were Leinster final-bound.

Lastly, it was the turn of Aughrim in ceol uirlise. Leinster Champions in 2022, they will get a chance to defend that crown in two weeks’ time after a tour de force performance of the ‘Ship in Full Sail’ jig and ‘The Foxhunters’ reel which saw them progress along with Gaeil Raghnallach from Dublin.

The evening concluded with Kevin McEvoy projecting the climax of the Wicklow Sligo Roinn IV Final onto the stage with many of the Wicklow contingent hanging on to see if McConville’s men could get their hands on some silverware.

Alas, that was not to be, but the fact that those present had the opportunity to catch the end of the match was just another example of the fantastic hosting of Carnew Emmets. Every aspect of the day ran smoothly and the whole event was a testimony to the club’s great spirit, a spirit of which the heroes of ’73 would no doubt be proud.

On Sunday, Tráth na gCeist county champions Hollywood, travelled to The Downs GAA Club in County Westmeath for their Leinster semi-final. The top three here would qualify for not only the Leinster final but also the All-Ireland final. In the end, the team of James Mooney, Ruairi Glennon, Cathal Crompton and Emmet Harney were just outside the placings in sixth position. Beidh lá eile ag an bPaorach!

The Leinster final takes place in Wexford’s Opera House on April 16.