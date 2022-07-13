Hoping for another box office ending in All-Ireland finals

It was an ending worthy of Breaking Bad, The Sopranos and Gomorrah rolled into one, minus the gratuitous violence of course, as Seán O’Shea kicked a glorious last-gasp free to send Kerry into the All-Ireland final and leave age-old rivals Dublin crestfallen.

While many were saying that O’Shea displayed balls similar to those of a Bengali tiger to kick such a mammoth winning point, I’d argue that the pressure was off to some degree and it was almost a free hit to put your name up in lights.

If it goes over the bar you’re a hero, but if it doesn’t it’s on to extra-time and nobody would blame you in the slightest for missing such a difficult opportunity into a sea of blue in a packed Hill 16.

Of course, the impact was huge as it meant Kerry got the job done there and then, but it wasn’t the pressure of needing to score to keep your side in it, a shit or bust situation, like Tony Kelly’s sideline cut earlier this summer that forced extra-time against Limerick in an epic Munster hurling final.

As it transpired Kelly’s moment of magic was less important, as Clare went on to lose the game, but in terms of a pure pressure point (literally) it was much more of a dangerous juggling act of risk versus reward.

Stephen Cluxton’s often talked about free against the Kingdom to clinch a long-awaited All-Ireland crown for Dublin in 2011 is in much the same bracket as Sunday’s winner.

Although O’Shea’s monster free may not have provided an All-Ireland winning moment like Cluxton’s it sure as hell felt that way because, however much the cute Kerry hoors talk up Galway’s chances, it’s hard to envisage any other outcome than the Sam Maguire Cup being lifted by Jack O’Connor’s men.

There’s no denying that O’Shea’s score was a thing of beauty, but real pressure kicks are those when everything is on the line, when it’s a case of ‘Goodnight Irene’ if your radar is awry.

Ronan O’Gara’s late winning drop-goal for Ireland against Wales in 2009 is a case in point. His unerring kick earned Ireland a 17-15 win and with it only the second Grand Slam in Ireland’s history.

Similarly, in a penalty shoot-out the pressure is much greater when a miss means defeat – like Italy’s Roberto Baggio against Brazil in the 1994 World Cup final or England’s Bukayo Saka, whose spot-kick was saved against the Azzurri in the Euro 2020 decider.

When the weight of expectation of a country, or county, is on your shoulders, some embrace it and find their inner Hulk, while others can wilt in the limelight, and sometimes it can even come down to a bit of luck and if the ball bounces in your favour, or otherwise.

Looking forward to Sunday’s hurling showpiece, you’d have to imagine that a lot will need to go in Kilkenny’s favour if they are to have any hope of toppling the green giants from Limerick.

Considering how hard Clare pushed the Treaty men in the Munster final and how Galway stuck with them for 70 minutes in their All-Ireland semi-final, it appears that the chasing pack may be closing the gap on the all-conquering champions.

That said, the Shannonsiders are sure to have a massive performance in them and if they bring it all on the day they will be too hot to handle for Brian Cody’s side on Sunday.

Everybody knows that Limerick have the talent, so it could well come down to desire.

Being one hundred per cent up for an All-Ireland final may seem like a given, but going for three-in-a-row and their fourth title in five years, it’s not easy to have the same hunger as you did for the first or second.

However, you do get the sense that this Limerick side want to be talked about among the greats and a victory at the weekend will be another step towards being a bona fide contender in the best team of all-time category.

Kilkenny haven’t lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup since 2015, which by their sky-high standards is a lifetime ago, and they showed in their demolition job against Clare that the skill and appetite is there to end that barren spell.

The Cats are certainly on the right road and they are sure to give Limerick a good rattle, but the All-Ireland champions should have enough to hold on to their crown.

Another spectacular winning score as the credits are about to roll might be too much to ask, but here’s hoping we get a hurling season finale that’s box office.