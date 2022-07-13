Wicklow

Hoping for another box office ending in All-Ireland finals

Seán O&rsquo;Shea kicks the winning point against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park. Expand

Dave Devereux

It was an ending worthy of Breaking Bad, The Sopranos and Gomorrah rolled into one, minus the gratuitous violence of course, as Seán O’Shea kicked a glorious last-gasp free to send Kerry into the All-Ireland final and leave age-old rivals Dublin crestfallen.

While many were saying that O’Shea displayed balls similar to those of a Bengali tiger to kick such a mammoth winning point, I’d argue that the pressure was off to some degree and it was almost a free hit to put your name up in lights.

