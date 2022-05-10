Hopes of a precious Bray win quashed by fatal Waterford rally

Bray Wanderers 1

Waterford FC 4

A comprehensive victory for Waterford at the Carlisle Grounds means it is now nine games without a win for the Seagulls who continue to languish in seventh.

Phoenix Patterson, Shane Griffin and Louis Britton (twice) netted fine individual strikes meaning Pat Devlin’s side have taken 12 points from a possible 42.

It was another lacklustre evening for Bray’s attackers as they failed to offer any real threat to Waterford apart from a late Kevin Knight goal that offered a fleeting glimmer of hope.

As expected, sweeping changes were made from the youthful side that started against Wexford FC.

Kevin Knight, Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters, Karl Manahan, Dean Zambra and Callum Thompson were all in from the start. It was a slightly nervy start for the hosts when Keith Dalton put Dan Blackbyrne under pressure in the first minute with a sloppy pass.

The Enniskerry man’s clearance was blocked, and Louis Britton spun and shot but Stephen McGuinness clutched it at the second attempt having taken the sting out of it initially.

Callum Thompson was asking for a penalty in the second minute, David Keeler had no interest and awarded Waterford a goal-kick instead.

Ex-Seagull Kilian Cantwell was a very popular figure at the Carlisle Grounds and almost returned to haunt his former employers as he rose highest to meet Patterson’s corner, but his powerful header flew over.

Ben Feeney marked his full debut for the club with his first goal too against Wexford and showed more of his promise on 18 minutes. He picked the ball up 25 yards out and slalomed his way into the D before smacking one that flew narrowly wide.

Shane Griffin saw a fearsome 25-yarder whistle narrowly wide in the 21st minute but Waterford would hit the front two minutes later.

Cantwell floated a cross-field ball into the area. It evaded the head of Louis Britton but that worked out favourably for the away side as it saw the ball land at Patterson’s feet. He controlled it and shifted it onto his right before unleashing an explosive effort that flew past Stephen McGuinness into the top corner.

It should have been 0-2 on the half-hour mark. Patterson delivered a free kick from the left towards the back post. Yassine En-Neyah escaped his marker’s attention to nod it down and Eddie Nolan met it with a falling overhead kick from six yards, but it was straight at Stephen McGuinness who remained alert to deny him.

The goal seemed to buoy Waterford and a lovely pass out left to the unmarked Griffin saw him slip it inside to Patterson. The flashy attacker only had one thing on his mind, and he twisted and jinked and dropped shoulders until he created space to shoot. It was so nearly worth the wait too as his left-footer from the edge of the area zipped inches wide.

Kurtis Byrne – the man that makes the Seagulls tick – was introduced at half-time at the expense of Blackbyrne, which saw skipper Dean Zambra switched to right-back.

Byrne’s impact was instant as he played a few incisive passes and saw a snapshot saved by Brian Murphy all within five minutes of the interval.

But the optimism generated from Byrne’s positivity did not last as it became 0-2 on 54 minutes. Shane Griffin was found on the left flank and danced inside. He had numerous opportunities to pull the trigger but continued to jink across the box and slipped it home past McGuinness from 12 yards.

Just a minute prior to that, McGuinness had made a vital save. A long ball released Britton and he was clean through. He tried to lift it over McGuinness, but the Kilpedder man had not gone to ground so stood tall and was able to thwart him.

Waterford almost increased the lead when the influential Patterson teed up Roland Idowu on the right, but he drilled it across the face of goal and very narrowly wide.

‘Marty’ Waters’ search for a goal will also rumble on for another week. He had a sniff of goal when a chipped pass caught Waterford out at the back. It rebounded into his path, but he scuffed his effort and it rolled into Brian Murphy’s arms.

Bray’s hopes were briefly raised when Kevin Knight forced Eoin McPhillips’ corner in off the underside of the crossbar. Darragh Lynch was then denied by Murphy as it looked briefly like Waterford were on the ropes.

But Louis Britton extinguished those hopes as he slid the ball under McGuinness on 90 minutes before then steering an angled shot beyond the Bray custodian on 93 to make it an emphatic victory.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Dan Blackbyrne, Jack Hudson, Kevin Knight, Conor McManus; Keith Dalton, Karl Manahan, Dean Zambra, Callum Thompson; Ben Feeney; Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters. Subs: Kurtis Byrne for Blackbyrne (H/T); Rob Manley for Thompson (65); Eoin McPhillips for Dalton (65); Conor Knight for Waters (80); Darragh Lynch for Manahan (85). Not used: Michael Kelly, Eoin Massey, Darragh Levingston, Enda Douglas.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy; Tunmise Sobowale, Eddie Nolan, Kilian Cantwell, Jeremie Milambo; Niall O’Keefe, Yassine En-Neyah, Shane Griffin; Phoenix Patterson, Louis Britton, Roland Idowu. Subs: Darragh Power for Milambo (58); Liam Kervick for Rowland (83); Nigel Aris for Sobowale (89); Callum Stringer for Patterson (89). Not used: Paul Martin, George Forrest, Owen Oseni, Kevin Joshua, Dean Larkin.

Referee: David Keeler.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.