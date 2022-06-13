Hollywood hold on for healthy share of the spoils with Éire Óg Greystones

Hollywood held on for a sweet share of the spoils in their game against Éire Óg Greystones last weekend.

Hollywood 1-10

Éire Óg Greystones 1-10

An understrength Hollywood side shared the spoils with the visiting Éire Óg in this well contested Division 1A encounter on Friday evening last.

The Greystones men made the long trek across the Wicklow gap for this Round 12 fixture, hoping no doubt to close the gap between themselves in second and neighbours Bray who sit at the summit of the table.

However, it was the home side who opened the scoring with the lively PJ O’Keeffe firing over the opening point of the game in the third minute with a sweet left-footed effort.

Both sides traded wides over the next stages of the game and both picked up early yellow cards from referee Noel Kinsella for some off-the-ball handbags.

David Dunne gathered possession of a Hollywood kick-out and laid a fine pass into Darragh Shiel who made no mistake when finding the target to raise a white flag for Éire Óg in the fifth minute to level matters.

Sam Thompson was a thorn in the home side’s defense all evening, he set up Darragh Shiel to rifle high into the top left-hand corner of the Colin Tutty’s net in the eighth minute to get the visitors off to a flying start.

The hosts would have a goal chance of their own following points from Mulvey and Healy either side of a Darren Hayden score for Éire Óg but PJ O’Keefe’s shot was saved out for a 45.

Up stepped goalie Colin Tutty who dropped the 45 into Jack Cullen who turned his marker and raised another white flag for Jarlath Gilroy’s side in the 19th minute.

Darren Hayden and PJ O’Keeffe added scores before Conor Burke fired over an inspirational point to put the home side ahead by 0-8 to 1-4 just before the half-time whistle sounded.

A great move by Ross Tyrell and Paul Kelly set up Mikey Healy to harvest another point for the hosts on the restart, however Éire Óg found some momentum and began to control proceedings.

Shaun Cranley kicked over a mighty point before Sam Thompson levelled matters yet again in this tight affair.

Brendan Cunningham began winning a lot of marks around the midfield sector over the next period, working the ball up both wings, building good attacking play by the visitors.

Daniel Keane won possession of a Hollywood sideline ball and fed Thompson who put the visitors ahead with another point in the 43rd minute. Shane Kelly put in a powerful block to deny the visitors another certain score, Hollywood broke up the field and Conor Burke dropped a high ball that was flicked goalbound but was cleared.

A Darren Hayden pointed free was duly followed by another fine point from Brendan Cunningham to put Greystones four points to the good with 55 minutes played.

Hollywood played some 50/50 balls in over the top but could not penetrate a well packed Greystones defence.

Moments later PJ O’Keefe pointed a free to reduce the deficit to three on the stroke of normal time.

Four minutes of injury time were signaled by the referee. In the third minute of the four, Mikey Healy made a probing run down the wing, 35 out from goal a defender dragged Healy to the ground, the whistle sounded for the free, everybody paused, waiting for the referee’s card choice.

However, the ever-alert Pj O’Keeffe dinked in an inch perfect pass to Ryan Mulvey who rifled home to tie the game in the blink of an eye. Then the referee black-carded the Greystones offender.

Darren Hayden had one final shot for a late winner, however Harry Wilson gathered the ball under his crossbar as the full-time whistle sounded.

Hollywood: Colin Tutty; Shane Kelly, Harry Wilson, Donnacha Halpin; Paul Kelly, Ross Tyrell, Harry Houlihan; Cian Tyrell, Kaelan Burke; Keith Traynor, Conor Burke (0-1), Jack Cullen (0-1); Ryan Mulvey (1-1), PJ O’Keeffe (0-5, 2f), Michael Healy (0-2). Sub: James Durcan.

Éire Óg Greystones: Conor Browne; James Wood, Thade Shanahan, Daire Devine; Peter Keane, Finn O’Carroll, David Dunne; Domo O’Brien, Brendan Cunningham (0-1); Dan Keane (0-1), Shaun Cranley (0-1), Darragh Shiel (1-2); Sam Thompson (0-2), Darren Hayden (0-3, 2f), Mick Cannon. Subs: Cian Hynes, Cillian Keane, Eoghan O’Longaigh.

Referee: Noel Kinsella (Kilbride)