Hollwood waltz on with super second-half showing against the Billies

Hollywood 0-9

Ballymanus 0-6

Hollywood moved on to the semi-final of the D’Arcy Sand Intermediate football championship by virtue of a superior second-half performance, when they outscored Ballymanus by 0-6 to 0-2

In their quarter-final encounter played at Baltinglass on Saturday last, the Billies played towards the road goal in the opening half and had the better of the scoring exchanges for most of the first half, leading by 0-4 to 0-1 as half-time approached.

However, two quick Hollywood scores just before the break reduced the Ballymanus lead to the minimum and the Hollywood men went on to use their previous experience in a higher grade to dig out a three-point win in the second half.

The game began very much in cat and mouse fashion with Hollywood carrying the ball at their opponents in the opening minutes.

In contrast, Ballymanus had once again lined out with Mark Kenny inside at full-forward with the intention of feeding the early ball to Kenny in space. Sean Harmon began back in front of his own goal thus helping to create that space.

Stephan Kearney opened the scoring after five minutes when he pointed a free to put the Hollywood side ahead.

However, the Ballymanus defence ruled the roost for practically the remainder of the first half with Brendan Doyle in goal dealing capably with a number of scoring attempts dropped short.

Ballymanus were feeding Mark Kenny with long ball but, as usual, Hollywood were minding him closely and he had lots of company whenever the ball came his way. He levelled the scores from a free and had Ballymanus in the lead 0-2 to 0-1 with another converted free at the 10 minutes stage.

The green and white hoops were crowding the middle third of the field with Roan Lynch, Padraig Byrne and even corner-forward Conor Byrne moving back and helping to reduce the attacking space for Hollywood.

Ciaran Coyne, Luka Harney and Michael Healy were pushing forward but invariably their attacks were ending with turnovers by the tight marking Ballymanus defence.

Padraig Byrne scored a point after 18 minutes and when Conor Byrne took a pass from Mark Kenny to finish off a great length of the field team passing movement, Ballymanus led by 0-4 to 0-1.

However, those attacking defenders came to the Hollywood rescue as half-time approached. Shane Kelly pointed three minutes before the break and Luka Harney got the third point for the Western side a minute later. 0-4 to 0-3 in favour of Ballymanus looked a lot healthier for Hollywood now.

Ballymanus probably could have been a couple of points more to the good, but they were also guilty of dropping two or three good scoring chances short into goalkeeper Colin Tutty’s hands.

PJ O’Keeffe had the sides’ level with a point in the second minute of the second half. A free converted by Stephen Kearney in the sixth minute put Hollywood ahead but Ballymanus centre-forward Roan Lynch had the sides on an even keel again when he pointed on eight minutes.

This proved to be the only point of the second half for the Billies until Mark Kenny’s last point of the game from a free two minutes into added time.

Hollywood went ahead again when goalkeeper Colin Tutty pointed from a 45 and Ross Tyrell increased the lead to two points when he kicked a great score from 40 metres.

Kearney pointed another free and struck the post with a long-range effort after 20 minutes. 0-8 to 0-5 at this stage and we only had a point apiece from the sides in the remainder of the game.

Ballymanus were battling hard to get back in the game with Brendan Whelan, Mark Kenny, Aidan Byrne, Tom Parker, Padraig Byrne and Conor Byrne taking the game to Hollywood.

However, just like Hollywood with the Ballymanus defence in the opening half, the western defence was a hard nut to crack.

Hollywood went four points up with a PJ O’Keeffe point and despite their best efforts Ballymanus could only pull back one point from a Mark Kenny free two minutes into added time.

Hollywood moved on to meet Annacurra in the semi-final on a score of 0-9 to 0-6.

Hollywood: Colin Tutty (0-1, 45); Shane Kelly (0-1), Donnacha Halpin; Harry Houlihan; Ciaran Coyne, Luka Harney (0-1), Michael Healy; Cian Tyrell, Kalen Burke; Charlie Chamney, PJ O’Keeffe (0-2), Conal Byrne, Ryan Mulvey, Stephan Kearney (0-3, 3f), Eoin Burke. Subs: Matthew Kelly, Ross Tyrell (0-1), Harry Wilson.

Ballymanus: Brendan Doyle; Colm Coogan, Liam Byrne, Darragh Byrne; Ewan McRae, Aidan Byrne, Dylan Lynch; Brendan Whelan, Mark Kenny (0-3, 3f); Craig Farrar, Roan Lynch (0-1), Padraig Byrne (0-1); Conor Byrne (0-1), Tom Parker, Sean Harmon. Subs: Seamus Coogan, Caolin Goetelan, Philip Coogan, Adam Byrne.

Referee: Garrett Whelan (Kiltegan)

