Hogan shines as Knockananna defend Leinster crown with convincing victory over St Brigid’s

The D'Arcy gang from Crossbridge who were in Santry to to support Knockananna.

Knockananna 5-7

St Brigid’s 0-7

Knockananna successfully defended their Leinster Junior ‘B’ camogie crown when they delivered a powerful performance against Westmeath’s St Brigid’s at Trinity College sports grounds in Santry on Saturday afternoon.

Leading the charge for Tom Byrne’s side was team captain Laura Hogan who bagged 2-4 and claimed the player of the match award after a stunning display from the centre forward.

But, in fairness, Knockananna had leaders all over the field on the day when they showed their hunger to return to another All-Ireland final where they hope to right the wrongs of the decider in Kinnegad where they lost out to the Tyrone champions in a game where numerous factors went against them.

Goalkeeper Loretta Mutton didn’t put a foot wrong all day and enjoyed the proud feeling of watching her daughter, Eimear, enter the fray to share the pitch with her in the provincial final.

The full-back line were solid with Áine Byrne being the boss at three while Dervla Byrne and Alice Mulhall handled all difficulties that came their way from a useful looking attack.

Emily Hadden was a rock at six, mopping up ball throughout and showing her natural leadership qualities and Emily Mulhall and Eimear O’Sullivan were busy and brave throughout.

As always, the midfield maestros Aimee Maher and Jessie Byrne were in commanding form and worked relentlessly from the first minute to the last.

As already stated, Laura Hogan turned in a captain’s performance, chasing and harrying and seeming to pop up at just the right time to take a pass before splitting the posts in the first half. Shannagh Goetelen was superb as was Róisín Byrne on the far side, just days after she helped Coláiste Bhríde Carnew win the Leinster Senior Schools ‘B’ crown along with Eimear Mutton.

Up top, Rachel Byrne was a lethal threat all day, showing a deft touch and wicked attacking skills while Ciara Byrne brought real energy and capability in one corner and Sarah Byrne starred in the other.

The big difference between Santry and Kinnegad was the fact that Tom Byrne had a much bigger panel to choose from against St Brigid’s than he did against Naomh Treasa. During the second half he was able to call on Eimear Mutton, Aobha Harmon, Siobhan Mulhall and Niamh Byrne and all four showed no hesitancy in getting involved.

The story of the match is relatively straightforward. St Brigid’s looked very dangerous early on, but they were found wanting in the face of the physicality and attitude of Knockananna.

Lisa Cully fired over an early free for the Westmeath side early on, but Knockananna received a massive boost when Sarah Byrne lobbed Emma Flood in the St Brigid’s goal to raise a green flag. The Knockananna attacker may well have been going for a point but her scooped effort drifted over the yead of Flood and landed sweetly in the back of the net.

St Brigid’s hit back swiftly through another Cully free but from here on in Knockananna took over, adding points from Ciara Byrne, Laura Hogan (20 and Rachel Byrne (free) before Laura Hogan bagged Knockananna’s second goal when her shot from distance somehow made it past Flood in the St Brigid’s goal.

A point from Róisín Byrne and two peaches from Laura Hogan gave Knockananna a 2-7 to 0-2 lead the break following 30 minutes of electric camogie from a team clearly on a mission.

St Brigid’s started the second half brightly, but Lisa Cully fired wide from two frees but she made up for those misses by pointing the next two frees while Knockananna, worryingly, picked up two yellow cards for fouling.

However, despite the momentum seeming to shift ever so slightly at this stage, when Rachel Byrne’s shot found the St Brigid’s net and Laura Hogan got on the end of a Shannagh Goetelen ball to flick home moments later the game was over as a competitive fixture at 4-7 to 0-5.

Rachel Byrne would collect a long ball from Shannagh Goetelen to fire home the fifth goal from Tom Byrne’s side late on in the second half and although Cully would add two late points for the Westmeath women it was all over bar the shouting in Santry, and Knockananna rejoiced when the final whistle sounded.

They now march on to an All-Ireland semi-final in three weeks’ time against opposition still to be confirmed. They’re in the zone for this, they’re fully focused and they are a joy to watch.

Knockananna: Loretta Mutton; Dervla Byrne, Áine Byrne, Alice Mulhall; Emily Mulhall, Emily Hadden, Eimear O’Sullivan; Jessie Byrne, Aimee Maher; Shannagh Goetelen, Laura Hogan (capt.) (2-4), Róisín Byrne (0-1); Ciara Byrne (0-1), Rachel Byrne (2-1), Sarah Byrne (1-0). Subs: Eimear Mutton for E O’Sullivan, 45), Aobha Harmon for S Byrne (45), Siobhan Mulhall for R Byrne (58), Niamh Byrne for A Mulhall (58).

St Brigid’s: Emma Flood; Fiona Coyle, Dawn Wallace (capt.), Eleanor O’Connor; Johanna Maher, Karen McDermott, Aoife Brady; Niamh Carey, Cliona Gallagher; Aoife Moran, Shannon Lyons, Lisa Cully (0-6, 5f); Rebecca Dunne, Ava Balfe (0-1), Jenny Judge. Subs: Emer Hanlon for R Dunne (42), Sinead Hanlon for J Judge (50), Jean Kelly for E O’Connor (60).

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)