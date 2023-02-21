History will be made on Friday night with Kerry FC visit to the Carlisle Grounds to face Bray Wanderers

17 February 2023; Bray Wanderers players celebrate their sides first goal scored by Ben Feeney during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Treaty United and Bray Wanderers at Market's Field in Limerick. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

History will be made on Friday as Bray Wanderers host Kerry FC in a League of Ireland fixture for the first time.

But of far more significance to Seagulls fans is the chance to make it two wins from two. The league newbies suffered a 0-2 defeat to Cobh Ramblers at a packed Mounthawk Park on opening day and are expected to struggle in 2023 as they find their feet.

Bray boss Ian Ryan has selection headaches following the impact of his substitutes against Treaty United; including match winner Ben Feeney of course.

Wanderers also bolstered their backroom staff this week with the addition of ex-Cabinteely and UCD player Ryan Hannon. Hannon played under both Ryan (UCD U-19’s) and Pat Devlin (Cabinteely).

A large attendance is anticipated at the Carlisle Grounds as Ryan takes charge of his first competitive match at the seaside venue as manager of the home side.

With an arduous trip to Finn Harps on the horizon, three more points against Billy Dennehy’s charges will be key as Wanderers look to build momentum – something they could never grasp in 2022.

Tickets are currently still available and are priced at; €15 for an adult, €10 for senior citizen and third level student, €5 for 14-18 year olds and children under 14 go free. 14-18 year olds must be accompanied by a parent and a child U-14 ticket must be purchased with an adult or senior citizen ticket.

With the weather expected to be accommodating on Friday, it all looks set for a wonderful evening to be a Bray Wanderers fan.