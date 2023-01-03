Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.7°C Dublin

Historic change celebrated at Wicklow Golf Club

Incoming officers proudly embrace ‘One Club’ model 

The incoming Wicklow Golf Club officials, club captain Pat Stapleton, Junior captain Emma Dunne, President Doreen McGettigan, club captain Christine Ryan, President Tom O'Neill and Junior captain Thomas Dunne at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club. Expand
New Junior captain Thomas Dunne with outgoing captain Emmet Rowan. Expand
Outgoing Junior captain Kayleigh Doyle and new Junior captain Emma Dunne. Expand
New captain Pat Stapleton launches one at drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club. Expand
New President Doreen McGettigan with outgoing President Anne Nicols at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club. Expand
Outgoing President Martin McGettigan with new President Tom O'Neill. Expand
Outgoing club captain Ciaran Doyle with new captain Pat Stapleton at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club. Expand
Outgoing captain Ilona Madden with new captain Christine Ryan at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club. Expand

Close

The incoming Wicklow Golf Club officials, club captain Pat Stapleton, Junior captain Emma Dunne, President Doreen McGettigan, club captain Christine Ryan, President Tom O'Neill and Junior captain Thomas Dunne at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

The incoming Wicklow Golf Club officials, club captain Pat Stapleton, Junior captain Emma Dunne, President Doreen McGettigan, club captain Christine Ryan, President Tom O'Neill and Junior captain Thomas Dunne at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

New Junior captain Thomas Dunne with outgoing captain Emmet Rowan.

New Junior captain Thomas Dunne with outgoing captain Emmet Rowan.

Outgoing Junior captain Kayleigh Doyle and new Junior captain Emma Dunne.

Outgoing Junior captain Kayleigh Doyle and new Junior captain Emma Dunne.

New captain Pat Stapleton launches one at drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

New captain Pat Stapleton launches one at drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

New President Doreen McGettigan with outgoing President Anne Nicols at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

New President Doreen McGettigan with outgoing President Anne Nicols at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

Outgoing President Martin McGettigan with new President Tom O'Neill.

Outgoing President Martin McGettigan with new President Tom O'Neill.

Outgoing club captain Ciaran Doyle with new captain Pat Stapleton at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

Outgoing club captain Ciaran Doyle with new captain Pat Stapleton at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

Outgoing captain Ilona Madden with new captain Christine Ryan at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

Outgoing captain Ilona Madden with new captain Christine Ryan at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

/

The incoming Wicklow Golf Club officials, club captain Pat Stapleton, Junior captain Emma Dunne, President Doreen McGettigan, club captain Christine Ryan, President Tom O'Neill and Junior captain Thomas Dunne at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

wicklowpeople

What might seem like a simple gesture by the incoming officers at Wicklow Golf Club at the Officer’s Drive-In on New Year’s Day could well have far-reaching consequences when it comes to equality and the development of the game.

The theme of this year’s well attended drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club was ‘One Club’. The Wicklow town club adopted the ‘One Club’ model in November at an EGM this year.

The ‘One Club’ model is part of club governance recommendations from Golf Ireland. It is believed that the model will foster a stronger culture of inclusivity, equality and collaborative working to promote and develop the game, ultimately leading to the creation of a modern club culture.

Traditionally, women could only join as Lady Associate members in golf clubs. This rule was abandoned around 20 years ago when women could join as full members. However, most clubs had - and most golf clubs still do have - their own ‘Ladies Club’ alongside the ‘Men’s Club’.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

The incoming officers of Wicklow Golf Club wanted to mark this historic change in the club constitution by wearing t-shirts clearly showing their support for the ‘One Club’ model.

Small statements or actions can sometimes lead to significant changes in attitude and philosophy and there’s every chance that in years to come the officer’s drive-in of 2023 will be remembered as a special moment.

Those incoming officers were presidents Doreen McGettigan and Tom O’Neill, club captain Pat Stapleton, club captain Christine Ryan and Junior captains Thomas Dunne and Emma Dunne.

Privacy