Historic change celebrated at Wicklow Golf Club

The incoming Wicklow Golf Club officials, club captain Pat Stapleton, Junior captain Emma Dunne, President Doreen McGettigan, club captain Christine Ryan, President Tom O'Neill and Junior captain Thomas Dunne at the captain's drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club.

What might seem like a simple gesture by the incoming officers at Wicklow Golf Club at the Officer’s Drive-In on New Year’s Day could well have far-reaching consequences when it comes to equality and the development of the game.

The theme of this year’s well attended drive-in at Wicklow Golf Club was ‘One Club’. The Wicklow town club adopted the ‘One Club’ model in November at an EGM this year.

The ‘One Club’ model is part of club governance recommendations from Golf Ireland. It is believed that the model will foster a stronger culture of inclusivity, equality and collaborative working to promote and develop the game, ultimately leading to the creation of a modern club culture.

Traditionally, women could only join as Lady Associate members in golf clubs. This rule was abandoned around 20 years ago when women could join as full members. However, most clubs had - and most golf clubs still do have - their own ‘Ladies Club’ alongside the ‘Men’s Club’.

The incoming officers of Wicklow Golf Club wanted to mark this historic change in the club constitution by wearing t-shirts clearly showing their support for the ‘One Club’ model.

Small statements or actions can sometimes lead to significant changes in attitude and philosophy and there’s every chance that in years to come the officer’s drive-in of 2023 will be remembered as a special moment.

Those incoming officers were presidents Doreen McGettigan and Tom O’Neill, club captain Pat Stapleton, club captain Christine Ryan and Junior captains Thomas Dunne and Emma Dunne.