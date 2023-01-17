High praise for Daina Moorehouse and Kaci Rock

DAINA MOOREHOUSE is the best boxer in the world at 50kg and Kaci Rock has proven herself to be on Amy Broadhurst’s level.

That was the view of Enniskerry BC’s Paul O’Toole, who was positively bullish in his assessment of his two proteges after watching them at the National Elites Championships.

Both were in competitive action at the National Stadium, with Moorehouse rampaging into next Saturday’s final with a pair of dominant victories at 50kg, starting with a unanimous decision win over Shannon Sweeney – a European bronze medalist at 48kg - and then an identical triumph over Niamh Early.

As for Kaci Rock, she faced the biggest obstacle possible in the form of Amy Broadhurst – reigning Commonwealth, European, and World champion and arguably the best amateur boxer on the face of the Earth.

Despite the bravest of efforts, Rock came up short against the Dundalk-native, ending on the wrong end of a split decision defeat against a fighter tipped to go on to the Paris Olympics in 2024 and be a favourite for the gold medal.

However, disappointed for Kaci – whom he insisted had beaten Broadhurst on the day – O’Toole was full of praise for both of his warriors.

“It was a brilliant weekend for Daina and, I’ll tell you, a brilliant weekend for Kaci, even though she was beaten. She was only beaten on a split decision by Amy Broadhurst, the world champion,” said Paul O’Toole.

“I was delighted we got the three rounds with her, but it was a split decision. The first round was so close, the second round we lost, but the third round we absolutely annihilated her.”

Standing in the way of Daina winning her third Elite title is Caitlin Fryers, the European silver medalist who received a bye to the final after Carly McNaul’s unfortunate withdrawal.

Still only 21, Moorhouse’s reputation in the ring precedes her – an 11-time Irish champion, two-time National Elites champion, and European Junior and Youth gold medalist. She won the latter two in 2017, before she even sat the Junior Cert.

Meanwhile, last June, she was named alongside Adam Hession as Paris Olympics Scholars by the Olympic Federation of Ireland, that distinction complimented by a grant of $15,000.

And as far as Daina when she is at 50kg, O’Toole believes she is the best flyweight on the planet.

“There is no fighter on the planet that is going to match Daina at 50kg. She is explosive,” he said. “I will tell you now, Daina is a big hope for the Olympics. If she wins this on Saturday, we go to the qualifiers for the Olympics and believe me, she will qualify. Trust me. After Katie Taylor from Bray, unbeatable. Daina is going to be another sensation from Bray.”

Both Kaci and Daina travelled together to the European U22 championships last summer for what was the former’s first excursion away with Team Ireland. The 20-year-old won bronze then and went on to compete for Ireland at the European and World Championships.

O’Toole praised the effort, work rate, and dedication of both fighters before declaring that, having tried to convince Rock to drop to 63kg for the Elites in the knowledge of Broadhurst competing at 66kg, he has never been prouder to have been proven wrong.

“I have to say, Kaci and Daina, every morning, they meet me down the seafront for jogging and sprinting at 5.45am, and every evening they are in the club at 7pm to 8.30/9pm.

“Sometimes they have a Sunday off. It depends how I feel. Two brilliant girls to work with. I just hope it comes right for Daina. Okay, it didn’t work out for Kaci but in another sense, it did work out. Kaci’s tail is wagging. She is after coming out on a high. She went to split decision with Amy Broadhurst.

“Kaci was a big underdog going into that fight. I am going to be honest with you, I was fighting for her. Amy Broadhurst, come on. She was not up at that level but by God she is up at that level now. She proved me wrong. That girl has proved me wrong, and she has proven a lot of other people wrong.”

Elsewhere at the Elites, there was disappointment for a pair of fighters from Liberty Boxing Club. Igor Blazhenko came out the wrong end of a unanimous decision against Dean Walsh at 71kg on Friday. There was more bad luck for Jake McMahon, who lost to Sean Purcell at 57kg on Saturday after sustaining a cut over his eye.