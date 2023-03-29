High-flying Arklow U14s march on to Leinster League final

Arklow 35

Dundalk 5

Arklow RFC’s Under-14 girls continued their impressive season on Saturday as they overcame a spirited Dundalk team to reach the Division 1 league final.

The ground was soft and there was a stiff breeze, but it didn’t affect the quality of rugby on show. Arklow raced into the lead after four minutes as a strong carry from Lucy Doyle Farrington, and subsequent drives from the forwards brought Arklow to the Dundalk line, and some nice passing out the backline resulted in Georgia Horan stepping through the scrambling defence to touch down.

Sophia White added the conversion to leave Arklow leading 7-0.

Four minutes later Arklow blocked down a clearance kick, Zoe Byrne gathered and made good ground on the return before offloading to Georgia Horan who set the ruck and Olivia Burke quickly picked and went down the blindside before offloading to Sarah Cullen who touched down for Arklow’s second try.

Sophia White added the 2 points and Arklow led 14-0.

Dundalk’s rucking started to secure them plenty of possession, and they began to pin Arklow back with their kicking game. A nice kick into the corner in the 15th minute gave them a foothold and a few phases later a neat crossfield kick allowed the Dundalk winger to score. 14-5.

Dundalk persisted with their kicking game, repeatedly surrendering possession to Arklow, and they were soon further behind on the scoreboard.

From a scrum on the Dundalk 22, Zoe Byrne picked and went and fended off the covering defenders to score in the corner. Again, Sophia White converted and Arklow led 21-5 at half-time. Dundalk came out strong in the second half, and their aggressive rucking secured plenty of turnover possession.

However, they repeatedly put boot to ball which the Arklow back three of Sarah Cullen, Pearl Tyner and Ruby Tracy recovered and ran back at them to great effect. 10 minutes into the second half, from an Arklow scrum on halfway, a massive carry from Pearl Tyner in the centre took Arklow over the gain line, Zoe Byrne made further ground, before Olivia Burke showed her strength to drive over the tryline from close range. Sophia White again converted and Arklow led 28-5.

The Arklow pack worked hard to snuff out any Dundalk comeback, and with five minutes left on the clock Sophia White took a quick tap from a penalty inside her own half and released Georgia Horan down the wing, where she outsprinted the winger and stepped inside the covering defenders to score her second, and Arklow’s fifth try of the day. Sophia white converted to leave the final score at 35-5.

Arklow will take on Portlaoise in the final in Cill Dara on April 15.

Team: Pearl Tyner, Sarah Cullen, Georgia Horan, Lucy Doyle Farrington, Hannah Cawley, Sophia White, Ciara Gavaghan, Zara Merrigan, Emma Gannon, Laragh O Callaghan Royo, Olivia Burke, Aoibhe Merrigan Carroll, Zoe Byrne, Caragh O Toole, Ellie McCann, Ruby Tracy, Saoirse Healy, Nikita Doyle, Abbie Byrne, Laura Mates, Aoife Kelly, Alexis Rooney, Siofra Burke, Katelyn Laurie, Ciara Doyle.