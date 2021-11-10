Heroes and villains in managerial hot seats

Premier League managers have been very much in focus over the past few days as they fall quicker than wilting leaves from trees ravaged by a harsh winter wind.

After the humiliating loss to arch-rivals Liverpool, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was immediately installed as firm favourite to be the next top-flight boss to get his marching orders, but since then Nuno Espirito Santo, Daniel Farke and Dean Smith have all been shown the exit door.

The sacking of Farke seemed particularly cruel, as he was dismissed hours after Norwich City earned their first Premier League win of the season.

The German led the Canaries to two promotions from the Championship, but his record in the top division has admittedly been extremely poor.

The departure of Dean Smith from the Aston Villa hot seat didn’t come as a surprise as he struggled to get results, overseeing five straight Premier League defeats.

After guiding them to promotion in his first season in charge, the boyhood Villa fan enjoyed an impressive first season in the top flight, but after the loss of Jack Grealish to Manchester City and failing to get his side to gel this term, the writing was on the wall.

The same could be said for Nuno Espirito Santo as he failed to get the best out of brooding Spurs stars, and after a brief honeymoon period he never looked comfortable in the Tottenham role.

However, Solskjaer continues to hang on in there, like a tiring limpet to a rock, after his Manchester United team put in a toothless display against local rivals City.

Pep Guardiola’s side simply sauntered to a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford – not quite the drubbing they had suffered against Liverpool, but a sound beating nonetheless, as much of the contest was a damage limitation exercise.

The fact that they shipped seven goals without reply against two genuine title contenders tells you all you need to know about how far off the pace they really are, and the gulf in quality is plain for all to see.

Since their demolition job at Old Trafford, Liverpool have struggled in the league and Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United have both illustrated what can be achieved against them when you have a proper plan in place.

Under Ole, Manchester United seem to have no plan, no direction and no hope of wrestling their way into the title race.

Trying to stay in the game and hoping Cristiano Ronaldo can bail them out seems to be their only strategy.

That might just about work against weaker teams, but against quality opposition it’s like frantically trying to keep the tide out with a sprong.

You’d have to wonder if David Moyes had been afforded the same sort of patience as Solskjaer at Old Trafford, would he have turned a corner?

Some will say that the job was too big for him and he’s only a success in a role that enables him to punch above his weight, but I don’t buy that line of thought.

Okay sometimes it doesn’t work out for managers at certain clubs, but at Everton in the past, and now at West Ham, Moyes has shown he’s up with the very best of them.

Of course it’s early days, but the way the Irons are playing they look genuine contenders for a Champions League place.

Their win over Liverpool on Sunday put them ahead of the Merseysiders, level on points with Manchester City and just three behind table-toppers Chelsea.

The Hammers were just two points off a top four place last season and many would have felt that they would be doing well to match that feat this time around.

However, they look like surpassing that lofty finish under a shrewd manager who has turned them from a side struggling in the bottom half of the table to proudly sitting in third place as we go into another international break.

Unsurprisingly, their success is built on a well-drilled defence, a solid platform that allows them to counter-attack at pace, and the number of goals they score from set-pieces shows the work that Moyes puts in on the training ground.

The chances of West Ham doing a Leicester might be slim, but with an astute manager who gets the best out of his players and a squad clearly singing off the same hymn sheet, Hammers fans can dare to dream.

For Manchester United fans, on the other hand, the nightmare goes on.