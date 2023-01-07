Heartbreak for wonderful Knockananna in All-Ireland Junior camogie final in Kinnegad

The Knockananna camogie team ahead of their All-Ireland Junior 'B' final in 2021. Tom Byrne's side lost the Junior final on Saturday in Kinnegad against Brídíní Óga from Antrim after a savage battle.

Knockananna 1-5

Brídíní Óga 2-7

It was heartbreak for the wonderful Knockananna team in their All-Ireland Junior camogie final against Antrim’s Brídíní Óga in Kinnegad on Saturday afternoon.

Two second-half goals for the Ulster side proved to be blows from which Tom Byrne’s side just couldn’t recover from despite Rachel Byrne blasting home a goal from a free after 54 minutes to leave just a score between the sides.

This was a savage battle on a sunny afternoon in the midlands and it was a credit to both teams for serving up such an entertaining struggle over the course of 60-odd thrilling minutes.

Brídíní Óga reached a stunning level of ferocity in this game, swarming the Knockananna players, dominating rucks and not allowing the Co. Wicklow champions a second when in possession.

Knockananna were not found wanting in this regard either but when it came to finishing goal chances and taking scores, it was the Antrim women who proved slightly superior on the day.

Tom Byrne’s side took a very narrow 0-3 to 0-2 lead into the break having had the wind but when Ciara Byrne made it 0-4 to 0-2 early in the second half, things were looking very positive for the Wicklow women.

However, five minutes later Aisling Millar swept home to the back of Kellie Byrne’s net from close range and the Brídíní Óga supporters went wild with delight in the small stand in Kinnegad.

Knockananna defended and attacked for all they were worth but could not break down the Antrim side’s rearguard, and when lethal full-forward Molly Woulahan profited from loose play in the Knockananna defence and lifted the ball to the back of the net, the energy seemed to drain from the Wicklow champions.

But they fought on. Rachel Byrne blasted home from a free in as courageous a play as you're ever likely to see to leave one score between the sides but when substitute Clodagh McPeake finished over the bar after a fine team move up the field the damage seemed to be done.

Back came Knockananna. Courage, bravery, skill and drive, the traits they are renowned for drove them on in search of a late foothold, but it just wouldn’t come, and the final whistle sent the Brídíní Óga players and supporters into delirium as they took the All-Ireland title home with them.

Knockananna showed one change to the starting 15 with Eimer Breslin coming in for Dervla Byrne at corner-back.

Tom Byrne’s side had the strong breeze for the opening half, and you felt that they would need a lead of sorts to tide them over through what would be a tense second half.

A boisterous crowd had flocked to the Kinnegad venue for this All-Ireland final and they made themselves heard throughout the game as both sets of players went at it with gusto.

Knockananna opened the scoring with a missile from distance from the hurl of midfielder Aimee Maher and they doubled that lead from a free by the excellent Emily Hadden after five but, worryingly, they had a wide and a half chance in front of goal saved in that time as the Brídíni Óga defence were beyond tigerish in their approach.

The Antrim champions didn’t open their account until the 11th minute, but they were threatening when they could navigate a way through the powerful Knockananna midfield.

Knockananna had two more wides and a shot blocked by the time Sarah Byrne got on the end of a sweeping move involving Ciara Byrne and Sarah Byrne and pushed the lead out to 0-3 to 0-1 but for all their attacks into the heart of the Brídíní Óga defence, they were repelled time and time again and when full-forward Molly Houlahan fired over with 30 on the first-half clock you worried that not enough damage had been done on the scoreboard by Tom Byrne’s charges.

They had another chance just before the death, but it was one of their six wides in that opening half and the scene was set for a cracking second half with Knockannanna having it all to do against the wind it seemed.

And so it was. Those two second-half goals and that absolutely savage work rate and bravery at rucks and in the tackles was something that Knockananna struggled to live with.

No shame in this defeat. Knockannana have brought camogie in Wicklow to a new level and have written themselves into the history books and nobody can take away what they have achieved in the last few years.

Sometimes a game is a bridge too far, and that’s the simple story from Kinnegad and the All-Ireland Junior camogie final.

Knockananna: Kellie Byrne; Eimear Breslin, Áine Byrne, Eiméar O’Sullivan; Róisín Byrne, Emily Hadden (0-1, f), Aobha Harmon; Shannagh Goetelen, Aimee Maher (0-1); Ciara Byrne (0-2), Rachel Byrne (1-0, f, capt.), Laura McGrath; Emily Mulhall, Sinéad Byrne, Sarah Byrne (0-1). Subs: Niamh Byne for S Byrne (57), Alice Mulhall for L McGrath (60+2), Dervla Byrne for E Breslin (60+2)

Brídíní Óga: Orla Donnelly; Aisling Mulholland, Maria McKenna, Jamie Woulahan; Erin Coulter, Maeve Mulholland, Bronagh Laverty; Laoise McKenna, Kirsty Laverty (capt.); Eimhear McAleenan (0-3, 3f), Sarah Fyfe, Victoria Edgar (0-1); Aisling Millar (1-0), Molly Woulahan (1-1), Aimee Traynor (0-1). Subs: Clodagh McPeake (0-1) for A Millar (37)

Referee: Brian Kearney (Kildare)